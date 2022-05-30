2 of the world's top rice producers are reportedly in discussions about hiking prices, and it's bad news for buyers

Huileng Tan
·3 min read
A Thai farmer works on his rice field in Nakhonsawan province, north of Bangkok.
Major rice exporter Thailand is seeking to hike rice prices with Vietnam.Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

  • Thailand and Vietnam — two of the world's top rice producers — are talking about hiking prices.

  • Thailand's government spokesperson said they are aiming to increase farmer income and bargaining power.

  • Thailand and Vietnam are the world's second- and third-largest rice exporters after India.

Two of the world's top rice producers are in discussions to raise prices together, Reuters reported, citing Thai government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

"We aim to raise rice prices, increase farmer income and increase bargaining power in the global market," Thanakorn said on Friday, per Reuters. "The rice price has been low for more than 20 years while the cost of production has been increasing."

Thailand and Vietnam are the world's second- and third-largest rice exporters after India. A price increase in the staple grain would be bad news for billions of people across the world, especially as it comes on top of soaring wheat prices.

Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told reporters on Friday that the country's rice exports are getting a boost this year due to a recovery in global demand and as the country's currency falls to a five-year low against the US dollar, which is used in the trade of commodities internationally, per Bloomberg.

Vietnam's agriculture ministry did not immediately respond to Insider's or Reuters' requests for comments.

Vietnam's Food Association played down the prospect of measures to boost prices ahead of a June meeting with its Thai counterparts.

"The meeting will focus on measures to cooperate in sustainable food production," Nguyen Ngoc Nam, the chairman of Vietnam's Food Association, told Reuters. "It's not reasonable to talk about raising or controlling rice prices at this time when the global food price is on the rise."

Neither Thailand nor Vietnam are facing a shortage in rice supply this year, according to data from the US Department of Agriculture. However, like in many countries, inflation in both countries has risen sharply in the last year, putting pressure on the government to soften the impact on their populations. About 30% and 40% of the population in Thailand and Vietnam respectively are employed in the agricultural sector, according to the United Nations.

Consumer prices in Thailand are hovering around a 13-year high, having gained 4.71% on-year in April, according to data from the country's Commerce Ministry. Prices in Vietnam rose 2.86% on-year in May, according to data from the country's statistics office.

But consumers could turn to other major exporters for rice — like top exporter India — for supplies.

"If Thailand and Vietnam try to jack up the prices, obviously price-sensitive buyers in Africa will shift towards India," B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters. He said neither country has approached India about participating in a rice cartel, Reuters reported.

Benchmark export prices for Thai rice have averaged $420 a metric ton this year — 16% higher than India's $363 a ton, per Reuters.

Indian trade and government sources told Reuters on Friday that there were no plans to limit rice exports.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • India’s power crisis is only going to worsen with the rains

    The monsoon rains, due in India any day now, are set to worsen the country’s ongoing coal crisis, leading to more power outages. “Based on the coal stocks in thermal power stations, the onset of the southwest monsoon will further hamper mining and transportation of coal from mines to power stations,” analysts at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), an independent organisation working for clean air and clean energy, have said in its latest note. Currently, almost all major coal plants in India are facing a shortage.

  • How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars

    The humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk of the world's production, with wire harnesses made there fitted in hundreds of thousands of new vehicles every year. The supply crunch could accelerate the plans of some legacy auto firms to switch to a new generation of lighter, machine-made harnesses designed for electric vehicles, according to interviews with more than a dozen industry players and experts.

  • Siblings reunited 75 years after India Partition

    The family in Punjab found out about their sister in Pakistan two years ago and finally met her last month.

  • Zero-COVID, big money: China's anti-virus spending boosts medical, tech, construction

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's 'zero-COVID' policy of constantly monitoring, testing and isolating its citizens to prevent the spread of the coronavirus has battered much of the country's economy, but it has created bubbles of growth in the medical, technology and construction sectors. The Chinese government, alone among major countries in vowing to eradicate the coronavirus within its borders, is on track to spend more than $52 billion (350 billion yuan) this year on testing, new medical facilities, monitoring equipment and other anti-COVID measures, which will benefit as many as 3,000 companies, according to analysts. "In China, the companies that provide testing services and other related industries are making big money because of the government's focus on a containment-based approach in fighting COVID," said Yanzhong Huang, a global health specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a U.S. think tank.

  • Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments

    Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertilizer exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil. "For its part, Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports," the Kremlin said.

  • Metaverse Real Estate Sells For A Record $5,000,000 inside TCG World

    TCG World recently announced an exciting new strategic partnership with Curzio Research Inc who have acquired 19 commercial real estate properties inside TCG World Metaverse for $5,000,000.

  • Is Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) a Worthy Investment Choice?

    Aristotle Capital Management, an independent/employee-owned investment management organization, published its “Global Equity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first quarter of 2022, Aristotle Capital’s Global Equity Composite posted a total U.S. dollar return of -9.19% gross of fees (-9.28% net of fees), compared to […]

  • 12 June Footwear Releases to Bookmark

    June promises to be a collab-heavy month for footwear with the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft boastfully...

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Modi Government’s Popularity at Highest Since Start of Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Approval ratings of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have risen to the highest since the start of the pandemic though there’s lingering concerns over the surging prices of essential items and unemployment, the latest survey showed on Monday. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionGol

  • Trump May Fade, but the Toxicity He Stoked Is Here to Stay

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe great power in politics is to make people believe that something false is true.As the digital revolution spawned a global black market of hackers, crooks and hate merchants, the spread of disinformation and ideological con games powered nationalist strongmen in Russia, Poland, and Hungary, bending the media to their will, making the European Union a survival drama before the 2016 U.S. election. Then came Donald Trump, showcasing brav

  • Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe

    The actions — or more notably, the inaction — of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers have become the center of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead in a fourth grade classroom was the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, and for three days police offered a confusing and sometimes contradictory timeline that drew public anger and frustration.

  • Pasoori: How Coke Studio is defeating hate between India and Pakistan

    The enduring popularity of Coke Studio Pakistan in India has surprised even its creators.

  • Was This Woman’s Foot Cut Off as Punishment 3,000 Years Ago?

    Liu Xinhua/Xinhua via Getty ImagesScientists in Beijing have announced the discovery of an almost 3,000-year-old skeleton of a young woman whose foot had been amputated. The finding, say researchers, is rare evidence for the practice of yue, an ancient practice in which a person’s foot was amputated as punishment for a crime. It is, they say, the earliest archeological evidence for the practice.The discovery, first reported by the South China Morning Post, was unearthed in a tomb at Zhouyuan sit

  • Having shipped artillery shells to Ukraine, Canada asks S.Korea for more

    Canada has asked South Korea to supply it with artillery rounds, Seoul said on Monday, apparently to "backfill" supplies that Ottawa has sent to Ukraine, upping pressure on South Korea to provide - at least indirectly - lethal aid in the war. Canada has provided Ukraine with M777 towed howitzers, which fire 155-millimetre shells. Last week Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Canada would be sending an additional 20,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, sourced from the United States.

  • 7 Surefire Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    When it comes to actually investing money, relatively few people will do better than those who just keep plunking dollars into one or more low-fee broad-market index funds, such as ones that track the S&P 500. Do so and you'll quickly have a stake in 500 of America's biggest companies, and you'll earn returns close to those of the overall stock market. The stock market has averaged annual gains of roughly 10% over long periods.

  • 15 Movies That Failed To Pay Off The Hype

    Many people thought these films weren't worth boarding the hype train.View Entire Post ›

  • Investors may be hoping for a 'Fed pause' to save them from higher interest rates, but that would be a big policy mistake, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "I think the Fed is going to have to decide between two policy mistakes: hit the brakes too hard and risk a recession or tap the brakes in a stop-go pattern."

  • Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

    As prices rise, oil and gas firms in the US want to capitalise - but the industry has changed.

  • Erdogan: Turkey's Syria operation could happen 'suddenly'

    Turkey’s president told journalists that Ankara remains committed to rooting out a Syrian Kurdish militia from northern Syria. Without giving a specific timeline, Erdogan said that Turkey would launch a cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, which it considers a terrorist group linked to an outlawed Kurdish group that has led an insurgency against Turkey since 1984.