2 wounded in drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

Jun. 4—Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.

The shooting victims, both male, were in stable condition, according to city police. One suffered a wound to the right hip and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said, while the other arrived at the hospital by private means with a wound to his left shoulder.

Police responded to a six-round ShotSpotter alert shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the area of East Amanda Street and Brownsville Road.

According to police, shots were fired from a moving vehicle toward a group of people on a sidewalk, who returned fire.

The vehicle crashed and the occupants fled before police found a firearm inside.

Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating. There were no arrests in the incident as of Sunday morning.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .