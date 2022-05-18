Detective Pat Tudor (center) collects a handgun Wednesday, May 18, 2022, as evidence after two people were wounded outside a South 12th Street residence.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Two people were shot Wednesday afternoon outside a South 12th Street residence.

The male and female victims, whose identities are not yet available, were taken to Reid Health for treatment, according to Capt. Curt Leverton, supervisor of Richmond Police Department's Investigative Services Division. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

An altercation preceded the shootings about 4:30 p.m. outside the two-story home, Leverton said. Crime-scene tape surrounded the entire building and its front yard.

Multiple handcuffed individuals were led to separate police cars as officers began sorting out what had transpired. Leverton said detectives were talking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Some had been responded from a west-side burglary investigation.

As a steady rain fell, Detective Pat Tudor picked up a handgun from the front yard and held it for Detective Tom Legear to photograph, then he placed the handgun into an evidence bag.

There was only a small gap between the taped-off residence and its neighboring two-family building. People stood on that residence's upstairs and downstairs porches watching the detectives work. Others watched from a distance, some getting wet and others holding umbrellas.

South 12th Street was blocked by police cars at South A and South B streets as the investigation continued. It remained blocked past 7 p.m.

The Indiana State Police and Richmond Fire Department were also at the scene.

Crime scene tape surrounds the building on S. 12th St. after two people were shot Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: 2 wounded during shooting outside South 12th Street residence