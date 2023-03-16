2 wounded in North 29th Street shooting; Fort Pierce police investigating

FORT PIERCE − Two teenagers were wounded in what police said was a drive-by shooting at a home on North 29th Street Wednesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old sustained what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, said Fort Pierce Police Department spokesperson April Lee.

The shots were said to be fired from a grey Kia Forte shortly before 12:30 p.m. at two boys who were outside a residence in the 1600 block of North 29th Street, which is near Madison Cay Apartments and a small block of homes off Zora Neal Drive, according to police.

"We are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information that they can in relation to this incident," said Lee.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 772-979-1451, and anyone wanting to remain anonymous can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at: 800-273-8477.

