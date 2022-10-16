2 wounded, others injured in shooting at Livingstone College, Salisbury police say

Two people were wounded and others sustained injuries during a reported shooting at Livingstone College Saturday night in Salisbury.

At about 11 p.m., police were called to the college to investigate what was described as an “active shooter” on the campus grounds, according to a city of Salisbury news release.

While at the scene, responding officers found two people who sustained gunshot wounds and others injured while attempting to flee the area, the release said. The conditions of the wounded and injured are currently unknown.

Salisbury authorities later indicated that there was “no active threat to the college or the community,” the release said.

Police have yet to disclose how many shots were fired, possible suspects involved or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Salisbury Police Lt. Justin Crews at (704) 638-5333 or send a message to the Salisbury Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.