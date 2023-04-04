2 wounded in possible road rage shooting near Texas 360 in Arlington, police say

Arlington police are looking for a driver who wounded two people Monday in an apparent road rage shooting, officials said.

Officers responded to a location near Watson Road and Randol Mill Road on Monday evening, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV. A motorist told police another driver cut him off on Texas Highway 360.

The two vehicles exited the highway and stopped next to each other on Six Flags Drive, WFAA reported. The drivers got into an argument and one of them pulled out a gun and fired. The other driver was hit in the arm and his passenger was hit in the leg.

The driver who was wounded told police he fired back at the other driver, who fled the scene, according to WFAA.

The two shooting victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.