2 wounded in shooting at Anchorage apartment complex

Feb. 28—Two men were wounded early Wednesday in a shooting inside the laundry room of a Northeast Anchorage apartment complex, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect and victims did not know one another prior to the shooting, police said.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of East Eighth Avenue, east of Bragaw Street, around 12:15 a.m., the police department said. Two groups of people "got into an altercation in the common laundry room" of the apartment complex, police said. The first group included at least one person who lived in the building while no one from the second group lived there, police said.

A person in the second group fired a gun and shot two men in the first group, according to police. One man was struck in the upper body and the other was critically wounded in the lower body, police said. Both men were taken to the hospital, police said.

Everyone in the second group left the scene before police arrived, the department said.

The investigation into the motive behind the argument and the shooting was ongoing, according to police. There were no suspect descriptions available to publicly release Wednesday morning and no arrests had been made, police said.

Officers were in the area Wednesday morning to process the scene.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance footage of the area to call dispatch at 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0, or submit an anonymous tip online.