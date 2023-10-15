2 wounded in shootings in Northeast, West El Paso

El Paso police are investigating separate shootings that wounded two people over the weekend at a retail strip in the West Side and in the Northeast, police said.

One person was taken to a hospital following a shooting early Sunday, Oct. 15, in the Fiesta Shopping Center in the 5200 block of North Mesa Street just north of Montecillo Boulevard, police said. The strip includes the banda music venue El Jaguar Restaurante Bar and various shops.

Early Saturday, Oct. 14, one man was taken to a hospital following a shooting in the 4500 block of Hercules Avenue, a mostly residential block, near Dyer Street in the Northeast, police said.

Details regarding the shootings and whether there had been any arrests had yet to be disclosed.

Anyone with information on any shooting may call the police nonemergency line at 915-832-4400 or they may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

