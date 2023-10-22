2 wounded in shootout inside Old Town business

FOX 32 Digital Staff
·1 min read
CHICAGO - Two people were wounded in a shootout Saturday night inside an Old Town business on the North Side.

Just before midnight, a 26-year-old man was inside a business in the 1600 block of North Wells Street when a man he knew entered and pulled a firearm out after an argument, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old man also pulled out a gun and both opened fire, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the chest and refused medical attention.

The other man, described in his late 20s, was shot in the chest, head and abdomen, officials said.

<div>Old Town area of Chicago.</div> <strong>(Samantha Hoffman/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)</strong>
He went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

