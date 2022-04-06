2 wounded, suspect dead after shooting at South Carolina plant

Two people were wounded and a suspect was dead after a shooting Tuesday night at a plant in Anderson County in northwest South Carolina.

Deputies responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. to a Fränkische plastics fabrication facility. The Anderson County Coroner's Office said the two victims were working there when the suspect arrived and opened fire.

Both victims were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition. There was no immediate word on the other's condition.

The coroner's office said the suspect was a former Fränkische employee and died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After shots were fired, plant employees sought shelter at a nearby tavern, CBS Spartanburg, South Carolina affiliate WSPA-TV reports. They were expected to be taken to a local church for medical evaluations and police interviews, the station said.

Investigators told WSPA about 30 employees were at the plant when the shooting happened.

