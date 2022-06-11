2 wounded in Tacoma shooting

Tacoma police are investigating after two men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday, the police department tweeted.

According to police, officers were called to the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street at 3:11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man who had been shot while in a parking lot.

Both men were brought to the hospital by privately-owned vehicles in stable but serious condition.