2 wounded in Tacoma shooting
Tacoma police are investigating after two men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday, the police department tweeted.
According to police, officers were called to the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street at 3:11 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old man who had been shot while in a parking lot.
Both men were brought to the hospital by privately-owned vehicles in stable but serious condition.
At 3:11 a.m. officers went to a shooting in the 8800 blk of S. Hosmer. A 35-yr-old male & a 37-yr-old male were shot while in a parking lot. They were brought to the hospital by privately owned vehicles. They are both in stable but serious condition. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Lq56JUSUgT
— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) June 11, 2022