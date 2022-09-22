2 wounded in Thursday morning Lawrence shooting

Sep. 22—LAWRENCE — Three people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting behind the Manchester Street Park, police said.

Two of the three people suffered "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds." The third person suffered injuries not related to the shooting, which occurred around 6:45 a.m. near a homeless encampment in the area, police said.

Police said all three were treated at the scene, which is on the Lawrence/Methuen line, by Lawrence firefighters and Lawrence General Hospital ambulance personnel. They were then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police said the incident "is not believed to be a random act of violence."

