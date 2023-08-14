2 wounded by unseen shooters in separate East Anchorage locations, police say

Aug. 14—Anchorage police are investigating two shootings late Sunday that left two people injured and were reported about 2 1/2 hours apart in separate locations.

Both people who reported the shootings said they did not see the shooter involved, police said Monday morning.

No arrests had been made, a police spokeswoman said just before 11 a.m. It's not known if the shootings are related. The East Anchorage locations are less than 2 miles apart.

"There are no immediate indications the victims were somehow connected," police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said in an email. "The crimes appear to be random, but we won't know for sure unless/until a suspect is identified."

The first report came in just after 9 p.m. A woman was walking in the area of Creekside Park on East Sixth Avenue when she was shot once in the upper body. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of the wound, which was described as not life-threatening.

Police said they searched for a suspect until just after 2 a.m. using a police dog tracking team and a drone but did not find anyone.

As the search continued, just after 11:30 p.m., another report of a shooting came in from the 700 block of Pine Street near Russian Jack Springs Park, police said. A man was walking on Pine when he was shot once in the lower body and was transported to a hospital for treatment of the wound, also described as not life-threatening.

Asked if there is any danger to the public, Oistad emailed this response: "Regardless of their location, citizens should always be aware of their surroundings. If you see something, say something: the public is asked to notify police immediately of any suspicious/criminal activity they witness."

Police ask anyone with information about either shooting to call police dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (option #0). Anonymous tips can be left at at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.