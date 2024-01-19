2 years after Codi Bigsby’s disappearance, Hampton will remove memorial

The city of Hampton will be taking down a memorial set up in honor of Codi Bigsby — roughly two years after the 4-year-old boy was reported missing.

Codi’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported the boy missing from the family’s Buckroe Beach home on the morning of Jan. 31, 2022. Codi has still not been found, but his father has since been charged in the boy’s presumed death.

Codi’s disappearance launched a sprawling search and community efforts to find him. As community members came together to search for Codi, they started putting up toys, stuffed animals and posters on a fence at the Hampton Soccer Park as a tribute to the missing child. The fence faces the Buckroe Pointe Apartment Townhomes complex, where Codi and his father had lived.

Notes of support posted on the fence said things like “We will never stop searching for you, Codi,” “We love you, Codi,” and “Team Codi.”

But nearly two years later, all items put up on the fence as a memorial to Codi are coming down. A notice posted on Jan. 2 states that the items on the wall are not permitted and will be removed on Feb. 5. Those who desire to save the items must remove them before Feb. 5. The city will discard any items not removed by then.

“As a general matter, signs and installations are not permitted at City parks without the prior approval of the City,” said Hampton spokesperson Mike Holtzclaw in a written statement. “And, more specifically, City parks are designed primarily for recreational purposes, rather than memorial displays. However, given the strong community response to the search for Codi Bigsby, we allowed this to remain. Now that an arrest has been made and the case is in court, the City decided it is appropriate [to] enforce the rules and remove the objects.”

Cory Bigsby was charged with a series of child neglect counts involving his other children based on statements he made to police while being questioned about Codi’s disappearance. In June, he was charged with second-degree murder and concealing a dead body. Prosecutors alleged he killed Codi in June 2021 — seven months before he reported the boy missing.

Law enforcement investigators have long said they’ve had a difficult time determining when — or where — the boy was last seen alive, so it was difficult to know where to focus their efforts.

The trial for the murder charge is set for March.

Josh Janney, joshua.janney@virginiamedia.com