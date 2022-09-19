2 years after fatal shooting, family questions whether a Black man can stand his ground

William “Marc” Wilson was recently convicted of involuntary manslaughter for a shooting that he maintains was self-defense against a racist attack on a Georgia highway, and his family and lawyers say the case reveals a racial double standard with “stand your ground” laws.



“If you put me in Marc’s shoes, there’s no way that I would’ve been prosecuted,” Wilson’s cousin, Chance Pridgen, who is white, told Yahoo News. “Odds are I would’ve been given a medal — probably gotten a parade in my name. It’s unreal how he was treated just because he’s a little bit more tan than I am.”