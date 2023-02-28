2 years for gun possession

Feb. 27—A Cumberland County man facing 3-15 years in prison after being indicted for felon in possession of a weapon pleaded guilty to a lesser offense and agreed to a two-year prison sentence.

Under present Tennessee Department of Corrections policies, George Isaac Warner, 40, is immediately eligible for the two-year sentence or less "kick-out" date. Warner has already served 47 days in jail.

The charge stems from Warner's arrest Jan. 9 during which he was found in possession of a weapon. The weapon and any other items seized during the arrest are forfeited according to terms of the sentencing agreement.

Warner pleaded to the lesser included offense of attempted felon in possession of a weapon.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Amy Michelle Arnold, simple possession, continued to April 14.

—David Lee Bilbrey, reckless endangerment, failure to render aid at an injury crash and filing a false report, continued to Feb. 27.

—Nathan Allen Bowman, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of forgery, criminal simulation, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Shannon Corbett Bradshaw, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jerry Hilton Brown, driving under the influence, continued to March 20.

—Margaret Lindsey Fitzgerald, possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of meth, simple possession, simple possession and possession rug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 27.

—Timothy Hayton II, driving under the influence, per se (BAC .08 or higher), fourth offense, continued to April 17.

—Austin Johnny Hofmeister, two counts of theft of property of $60,000 to $250,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to March 3.

—Robert Lee Howard IV, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, two counts of simple possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of driving on a revoked license, continued to Feb. 27.

—Kayleen Danielle Luna, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to April 17.

—Raymond Vance Manning, burglary, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Donald Dale McDonough, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to March 3.

—Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to March 20.

—Thomas Troy Parsons Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Feb., 27.

—Jerimie Scott Peden, attempted first-degree murder and evading arrests continued to April 28.

—Robert Eugene Presley, auto burglary, continued to March 20.

—Clayton Michael Paul Rash, aggravated assault, continued to April 17.

—Douglas Allen Rayner Jr., driving under the influence, per se (fourth offense) and driving on a revoked license, continued to April 17.

—Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and theft of property of $1,000

to $2,500, continued to Feb. 27.

—Kole Austin Roberts, three counts of indecent

exposure, continued to Feb. 27.

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, R. Damas appointed to represent Santizo and continued to March 20.

—David Wade Smith, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to April 17.

—James Evans Vernon Sr., harassment, continued to Feb. 27.

—Sharlene Kay Warner, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Feb. 27.

—Audrey Lynn Williams, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Feb. 27.

—Jeffery Dean Winningham, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and simple possession of meth, continued to Feb. 27.

—Nekesia Jane Woody, theft of property of up to $1,000 and one case in boundover status, continued to March 3.

—Daniel Jerry Wright, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, continued to Feb. 27.

Motions/petitions

—Thomas Mack Arnold, first-degree murder, motion hearing set for Feb. 27.

—Tanya Joy Dill, driving under the influence (second offense), simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to April 17.

—Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, sentence hearing continued to March 3.

Probation violation

—Georgia Ann Davisson, pleaded guilty to probation violations, to serve balance of her sentence with loss of judicial diversion.

—Lancer Dwayne Goss, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent

Goss and probation violation hearing continued to March 3.

—Charlton Cole Reed, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 27.

—Mark Winton, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve four months in jail at 75% and then be returned back to supervised probation.

