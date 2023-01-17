2 years after KCK man was killed in his car, the case has gone cold. Police ask for help

Kansas City, Kansas, police are seeking the public’s help to solve the murder of a man found shot to death in his car two years ago on Dec. 12, 2020.

Enice Fuel, 29, was killed less than two weeks before his birthday, according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. His body was discovered inside his dark blue 2011 Dodge Journey at the intersection of North 11th Street and Orville Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. that morning.

Fuel is described as smart, loving, and a jokester by his family and friends, who say he was kind to everyone.

Chartrand said detectives are reaching out now in hopes of receiving some new tips – no matter how insignificant the information may have seemed at the time.

“Detectives do not want this case to go cold, but right now there are no new leads to pursue,” Chartrand said. “Now is the time for them to come forward before the person or persons responsible for this young man’s death inflicts pain on another family through violence.”

Police ask that anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at kccrimestoppers.com. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the killing leading to an arrest.