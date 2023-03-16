2 years later: AAPI community holding events today to remember Atlanta spa shootings victims

Thursday marks two years since eight people were killed in a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta spas.

On March 16, 2021, six Asian women were among the dead at the spas in Cherokee County and metro Atlanta. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Robert Long from Woodstock in the deadly rampage. Long was captured after a short chase in Crisp County hours after the Atlanta shootings.

“Our family not only grieves on March 16 but every day,” Robert Peterson, the son of one of the victims, previously told Channel 2 Action News. “We just hope that this kind of hatred and death will never happen again to anyone in the future.”

Since the shooting, a broad coalition of AAPI people and allies have continued to speak out against anti-Asian discrimination and violence and work for increased gun safety laws and AAPI representation at all levels of government.

RELATED STORIES

State Representative Michelle Au (D-Johns Creek), along with members of the Georgia Legislative Asian American Pacific Islander Caucus, will host a series of events Thursday and Friday to recognize those who lost their lives two years ago in the Atlanta spa shootings.

The following are the events officials will be held to honor the lives lost two years ago:

Press Conference for Atlanta Spa Shootings Memorial - Thursday, March 16, at Georgia State Capitol from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Atlanta Justice Rally - Thursday, March 16, at Georgia Freight Depot Blue Room from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Documentary Screening and Reception - Friday, Regal Cinemas Medlock Crossing room 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Long is serving life in prison without parole after pleading guilty in Cherokee. He is waiting trial in Fulton County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: