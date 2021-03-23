2 years into Michigan's convictions review unit everyone is still behind bars

Mar. 23—The Michigan Attorney General's Conviction Integrity Unit has no exonerations nearly two years after its creation, with a backlog of more than 1,000 inmates waiting to see if their innocence claims will be reviewed.

When the unit was formed in April 2019, a press release said it was modeled after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office's Conviction Integrity Unit, which has exonerated 27 people since its inception in January 2018.

But for myriad reasons, Michigan is taking significantly longer than Wayne County did to get its initiative up and running, said Ryan Jarvi, a spokesman for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

"Although the intent to form the CIU was announced in April 2019, as one of the first AG CIU's in the country it took the office time to generate policies, procedures, questionnaires and ensure that best practices were followed," Jarvi said in an email.

"We applied for a federal grant and when it was approved and the funds made available (in January 2020), we began to staff the unit. We hired a DNA specialist staff attorney in March 2020 and two part-time investigators in September 2020. Those investigators were hired full time beginning in February 2021."

The COVID-19 pandemic also caused delays, Jarvi said.

"The health crisis hindered the creation of the unit in several ways," he said. "Most important, we were limited in our hiring process. We also encountered difficulties in obtaining relevant documents from outside agencies that began operating remotely (or were closed) for health concerns."

Michigan's unit, one of only seven statewide conviction integrity initiatives nationwide, has received more than 1,200 applications from prisoners claiming innocence, Jarvi said. The cases are from the 82 Michigan counties outside Wayne County, which has its own unit, he said.

Among those affected by the delay are Temujin Kensu, who is serving a life sentence for a 1986 Port Huron murder his supporters say was impossible for him to have committed; and Matthew and Paul Jones, brothers who claim they were wrongfully convicted for the 1989 murder of Shannon Siders in Newaygo County.

The state integrity unit recently began investigating the Kensu conviction, although because director Robyn Frankel is friends with one of the officers who was involved in the case, the state brought in Valerie Newman, head of Wayne County's unit, and another Wayne County investigator to handle the Kensu review, Jarvi said.

Kensu was convicted for the murder of Scott Macklem in a St. Clair County Community College parking lot. Kensu, 57, an inmate at the Macomb Correctional Facility, has been incarcerated for nearly 34 years.

"You have to think that a determination of innocence is inevitable," said David Sanders, vice president of the nonprofit Proving Innocence, which for years has worked on the Kensu case. "There is overwhelming evidence he was in Escanaba at the time of the murder and that (St. Clair County prosecutors) used unethical and illegal means to convict the guy."

The St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office did not respond to a phone call for comment.

Sanders said Denise Page Hood, the chief judge of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, ruled in 2010 that there was misconduct in Kensu's trial when the prosecution solicited perjured testimony from a jailhouse informant.

The U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Hood's decision. In January, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer denied clemency for Kensu.

Kensu has multiple witnesses who swear they saw him in Escanaba, about 450 miles away, when the slaying occurred in Port Huron.

"There was absolutely no evidence that connected Kensu to the killing. No murder weapon was produced. No gunshot residue was found on his clothing," Sanders said. "An ammunition box found at the scene contained a fingerprint not belonging to Kensu. Kensu and his primary alibi witness both passed polygraphs administered by a respected former Michigan State Police polygraph examiner."

A prosecutor suggested that Kensu could have committed the killing and then dashed back to Escanaba in a few hours by chartering a private plane.

Sanders says he's confident any review of Kensu's case will show it was mishandled. Because appeals only deal with procedural issues and don't revisit evidence, Sanders said previous attempts to free Kensu have fallen short.

But with the formation of the statewide conviction integrity unit, Sanders said he hopes a review of the evidence will reveal holes in the case.

Michelle Poulk said she also hopes the attorney general unit will look into the convictions of her brothers, Matthew and Paul Jones. Poulk said she and her brothers applied for a review immediately after the unit was announced.

"I want the conviction integrity unit to look into this because my brothers are actually innocent," Poulk said. "There's no physical evidence against my brothers; Paul's car was searched for blood and bodily fluids; nothing was found. There's DNA, a partial fingerprint, and a partial handprint in this case, and they couldn't be matched to my brothers."

The brothers were convicted in 2015, 26 years after Siders' body was found in Manistee National Forest in 1989. Police and prosecutors said the brothers took Siders to the woods and beat her to death.

Paul Jones, 49, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30-75 years. Matthew Jones, 51, was convicted of first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

The brothers, who were teenagers in 1989, had been partying with the 18-year-old Siders and insist they dropped her off at home afterward. When she was reported missing, police questioned the brothers and searched Paul Jones' car.

Siders was missing for three months until a bow hunter found her decomposed body. The Jones brothers were among multiple people who were questioned by police, but Siders' killing remained a mystery for years.

The investigation was rekindled in 2011 when Michigan State Police formed a cold-case squad with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office and Prosecutor's Office and the Newaygo Police Department.

Bill Proctor, a former Detroit television journalist and private investigator who was hired by the Jones family, said there were problems with how the case was handled.

"The entire prosecution is in question," he said. "Some of the claims being made in this case are ludicrous, and we believe they were injected by a civilian, untrained detective who was allowed to help conduct the police investigation."

Michigan State Police spokeswoman Shanon Banner said in an email: "While we respect the right of convicted individuals to make appeals through the court system, we are confident in our investigation."

The Jones brothers were ultimately convicted largely on the testimony of Dean Robinson and Jenny Corrigan, who both said they saw the brothers with Siders in the woods where her body was found.

Poulk said she learned through court discovery that a cold case detective provided her brothers' names to Robinson, an inmate who was serving time for offenses that included assault and soliciting perjury.

Robinson later testified he encountered the Jones brothers in the woods the night Siders was killed and said he saw the girl's body on the ground near Paul Jones' car. He said he didn't immediately tell police what he saw because he was high on drugs and had a 14-year-old girl in the car with him.

While prosecutors claimed Robinson was not given time off his sentence in exchange for his testimony, Proctor said he got five years knocked off his term.

Newaygo County prosecutors referred questions to the attorney general's integrity unit.

Innocence advocates say Kensu, the Jones brothers and other Michigan inmates claiming wrongful convictions face an uphill battle, even if the attorney general unit uncovers anomalies in their cases.

"In Wayne County, it's the prosecutor's office making recommendations (that charges be dropped or new trials granted), and the judges have agreed," Sanders said. "But the CIU is premised on the notion that if they conclude innocence, they'll go to the appropriate prosecutor and try to convince them they made a mistake. My fear is, in a lot of cases, these prosecutors won't agree, and that'll require additional litigation."

Poulk said it isn't easy waiting for the integrity unit to decide whether to investigate her brothers' innocence claims.

"Wrongful convictions hurt entire families," she said. "Every day, it's a horror for my brothers. Every day. We do everything we can to help them maintain hope. It's really all we can do."