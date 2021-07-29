2 years in prison for woman who was playing with gun soon after her birthday party, fatally shot man in St. Paul

A sentence of more than three years has been given to a woman who was playing with a gun soon after her birthday party and fatally shot an attendee in a St. Paul home.

Markeia F. Carlvin, of Crystal, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court this week to a term of nearly 3½ years after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the August 2019 shooting of 20-year-old Randy M. Davis Jr. in a residence in the 1000 block of Sims Avenue in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

With credit for time in jail after her arrest, Carlvin will serve about two years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

A woman attending the party told police that Carlvin had rented the home for the celebration that night, which ended about 3 a.m.

The woman said Davis, of North St. Paul, had two handguns in the house. Davis, Carlvin and the woman "had been taking pictures and playing with the guns," the criminal complaint read.

Carlvin picked up one of the guns, "pointed it at [Davis] and shot one time," hitting him in the chest, the complaint continued.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482