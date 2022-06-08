2 years after their son’s murder, Charlotte couple still has no answers

Two years after a gunman took their son’s life, one Charlotte couple is still looking for justice.

Grief shows itself in many forms at the Kadir household in north Charlotte. One moment, everything is fine, but in the next, the pain sets in.

The parents of Ahmad Kadir are still coping with the death of their son two years after he was killed. Investigators said someone opened fire on nine people, including Ahmad, at a neighborhood party on June 6, 2020.

It’s a memory his mom, Evelyn, won’t ever forget.

“Getting that 4 o’clock knock at the door and you have three policemen standing there,” she recalled.

The trauma of a shooting was only amplified when Ahmad’s mom and dad took him off life support just three days later, knowing he wouldn’t recover.

But the tears and sadness are now transforming into anger and frustration since the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it has not made any arrests.

“Just frustrated with the system right now,” the Kadirs said.

They fear the murder case could go cold, so the Kadirs are begging witnesses to come forward.

“There are people out there that know what happened to this young man, they know the people involved,” said his dad, Sulayman Kadir.

CMPD has said the case is challenging because the department doesn’t have much forensic evidence. Now, the Kadirs have a message for the person who killed Ahmad:

“Do the right thing and turn yourself in,” they said. “I’m not sure if I can forgive just yet, but I need closure.”

Right now, there’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The Kadirs are trying to match that to bring the total reward to $10,000.

