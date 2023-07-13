2 years after string of shootings in Columbus, Phenix City, suspect is sentenced

A man faces decades of punishment after pleading guilty in a string of shootings that occurred over two days in June of 2021.

Justin Tyran Roberts pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Thursday before Judge Gil McBride.

“I have waited a long two years after Mr. Roberts shot me to hear his sentencing... I’m very displeased with the guilty plea this court is offering,” read one victim’s statement of a string of shootings that occurred in June 2021 in Columbus and Phenix City.

“Mr. Roberts is an evil man. He shot multiple rounds attempting to kill me and my friends without provocation. He successfully hit three of us that night and I still cannot understand how he did not manage to kill any one of us.”

“I am eternally grateful he is a bad shot,” the victim’s statement said. “I will never forget the ringing in my ears from the screams of the people around me.”

The victim, who is in the military, was unable to be in the courtroom.

The victim’s statement went on to say, “The man being tried in this court today is bad at being a murderer. Of the many men and women he shot he had intentions of killing every one of us. You do not shoot anyone without intentions to kill.”

Another victim’s statement that was read said, “I’m paranoid and always feel like somebody might be out to get me. All of this because Mr. Roberts tried to murder me in cold blood.”

Were these crimes racially motivated?

The Ledger-Enquirer previously reported that the shootings may have been racially motivated based on police testimony in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

“Basically, he explained throughout his life, specifically white males had taken from him, and also what he described as ‘military-looking white males’ had taken from him,” said Detective Brandon Lockhart in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Lockhart also quoted Roberts as telling police, “I had to have him.”

“We had received information that the federal government was looking at this case as a potential hate crime case,” said District Attorney Stacey Jackson in court Thursday. However, Jackson said after evaluation the U.S. Attorney’s office decided not to pursue this case as a hate crime case.

Jackson said the victims were of different racial backgrounds and genders. “ So it’s hard, when you look at the victimology, that you could pinpoint a certain targeted group of individuals that the defendant may have been targeting,” Jackson told reporters after the hearing.

How the spree unfolded

Ledger-Enquirer reporting says the shooting spree began on Friday, June 11, 2021, outside the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at 1400 Whitewater Ave. in Phenix City, where one man was wounded and taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

The next shooting occurred two hours later in the 1000 block of Broadway where two white men and a Black woman were hit.

The final shooting happened the following day around 2 p.m. under the Oglethorpe Bridge at Broadway and Fourth Street, where a man was shot in the back as he tried to enter his vehicle.

Sentencing details

McBride sentenced Roberts to 30 years, with 20 years to be served in confinement and an additional 10 years under community supervision. He also ordered restitution payments be made to certain victims within 48 months of his release.

Roberts waived his right to Fourth Amendment protection and cannot make contact or any communication with victims or their family members as part of his sentencing.

Prior to his sentencing, Roberts offered an apology to the victims and took full responsibility for his actions.