2 New York City cops shot in deadly exchange with suspect, sources say

Two New York City police officers were shot and killed in a Harlem gunfight Friday night, days after a 16-year-old boy allegedly wounded another officer in the Bronx, according to police sources.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that two officers had been shot near 119 West 135th Street in the NYPD’s 32nd Precinct but said their conditions were not immediately available. They were rushed to Harlem Hospital.

Multiple police sources told Fox News Digital that in addition to the officers, the suspect also died. The other officer was in very critical condition at the hospital.

Two officers arrived at an apartment in response to a domestic violence call involving a mother and her son at around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The son opened fire, sources told Fox News, striking both officers.

A third NYPD officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

NEW YORK CITY 11-MONTH-OLD GIRL SHOT IN FACE, POLICE SAY

The NYPD said it shut down 135th street between Malcolm X and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevards and urged travelers to avoid the area.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted Friday night that the state was willing to support the Big Apple "in any way necessary."

"My heart is with Harlem, the officers and their families," she wrote.

Fabien Levy, the press secretary to Mayor Eric Adams, tweeted that the mayor was heading to the hospital.

Alvin Bragg, Manhattan's new progressive district attorney, called the shootings a "horrible tragedy."

"I am deeply sorry for the families," he told Fox News Digital Friday evening. "The officers who serve and protect us risk their lives every day. Violence against police cannot be tolerated and shooters must be held accountable."

Bragg on Thursday backed away from an earlier memo he'd circulated in his office that called on his deputies to look for alternatives to prison sentences for some offenses and to work to decrease the population of suspects in pretrial detention.

Story continues

"This is what you get with woke politicians, this is what you get with woke prosecutors, absolute disrespect for the law and disrespect for the police, which results in dead heroes," Daniel Bibb, a retired Manhattan assistant district attorney, told Fox News Digital.

Lee Zeldin, a GOP congressman and a Republican candidate for New York governor, said, "This has to stop."

Even Attorney General Merrick Garland weighed in, with his spokesman announcing he'd spoken with new NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

"He expressed his condolences and told her that the department and @FBI are standing by to assist," the spokesman said. "He mentioned that FBI is already in touch with counterparts at @NYPD."

Video posted to Citizen shows a huge police presence at the scene with yellow tape closing off a section of the road.

NYC HATE CRIMES NEARLY DOUBLED IN 2021 AS ANTI-ASIAN ATTACKS SOARED 343%, POLICE SAY

On Tuesday, a juvenile rapper allegedly shot the Bronx officer – and it became apparent later that he was placed on probation for illegal firearms possession just last month. On Wednesday, a gunman’s stray bullet tore through the face of an 11-month-old girl sitting in the backseat of her mother’s car, also in the Bronx, according to authorities.

Another city cop had been injured earlier this week, and prior to that, an off-duty officer was shot while sleeping in his car on Jan. 1, according to FOX 5 New York.

In all, Friday's officers were the fourth and fifth shot so far in the first three weeks of 2022.

The violence comes when violent crimes, namely shootings and murders, are on the rise in many parts of the country. Several cities – Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis, to name a few – reported upticks in murders in 2021.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.

This is a developing news story.