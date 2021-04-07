2 New York City doormen fired after failing to intervene during brutal assault on Asian American woman

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Two New York City apartment building doormen have been fired for failing to help an Asian American woman as she was brutally attacked on the sidewalk outside, according to the building's owner.

The doormen were caught on video appearing to watch the March attack of Vilma Kari, who according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office is of Filipino descent, before flagging down a police vehicle after the assailant had left.

The Brodsky Organization, which owns apartment buildings across the city, said it completed an investigation into the response of the doormen.

"While the full lobby video shows that once the assailant had departed, the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed," according to a statement from the Brodsky Organization.

The organization is retraining all building staff on "proper emergency response protocols as well as anti-bias awareness and upstander-bystander interventions," according to the statement.

'There is no place for these atrocious acts of violence in New York': Man on parole charged with hate crime assault in New York City attack on Asian American woman

"We are extremely distraught and shocked by this incident, and our hearts go out to the victim," the statement said. "We have been working with the AAPI civic community to reach her family, as well as to determine how best to support the fight against anti-Asian hate crimes."

The 38-year-old suspect hurled anti-Asian sentiments and assaulted Kari, 65, on March 29 outside the midtown Manhattan luxury apartment building, the New York Police Department said. Surveillance video from inside the building showed a man repeatedly kicking and stomping Kari.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis and forehead contusions, but has since been released.

'No room for hate': California man faces multiple charges for allegedly throwing rocks at Asian American woman, 6-year-old son

Brandon Elliot was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree as a hate crime and one count of attempted assault in the first degree as a hate crime in connection to the attack, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said. Elliot was already on lifetime parole for fatally stabbing his mother in 2002, according to authorities.

In a statement last week, the head of the union representing the building workers disputed the allegation that the doormen did not act.

“Our union is working to get further details for a more complete account and urges the public to avoid a rush to judgment while the facts are determined,” union president Kyle Bragg said.

The union initially said the workers immediately called for help, but on Wednesday said they waited until the attacker left to aid the woman and flag a police car.

The attack was the latest in a wave of hate incidents against Asian Americans across the country. More than 3,795 incidents were reported to Stop AAPI Hate from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021, but this is “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur,” the advocacy group said.

Contributing: Ryan Miller, USA TODAY.

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York City doormen fired after not intervening in anti-Asian attack

Recommended Stories

  • Call delay plus open door fueled Queens fire

    More than 200 residents were displaced by a massive eight-alarm fire that tore through an apartment building in Queens Tuesday, and the FDNY is pointing to a pair of missteps that it says allowed the blaze to spread.

  • Review: Strangely drawn to Asian American stereotypes, 'Kung Fu' stumbles out of gate

    The new, overstuffed "Kung Fu," only loosely related to the David Carradine original, nonetheless traffics in a number of tired pop culture clichés.

  • 2 NYC doormen accused of standing by as an Asian woman was attacked have reportedly been fired

    A 26-second video tweeted by the NYPD sparked outrage as it appeared the building's staff failed to intervene in the brutal attack.

  • NYC doormen who watched attack on Asian woman fired

    The men who witnessed a woman being assaulted in New York City have been fired. The Brodsky Organization owns luxury buildings in the city including the building an elderly Asian woman was viscously assaulted in front of last month. The company has decided to part ways with the doormen who stood by watching the attack without intervening, per NBC News.

  • LEADING OFF: Nats set to start short-handed vs Braves

    The Washington Nationals are finally set to start their season, hosting the Atlanta Braves after their three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed by a coronavirus outbreak. The Nats still have 11 players sidelined -- four of whom tested positive for COVID-19. The Nationals haven’t announced who is in isolation because of test results or which additional seven players are under quarantine because contact tracing determined they could have been exposed to the illness.

  • Sports, entertainment venues seek young adults for hire as they start to reopen

    Sports, entertainment venues seek young adults for hire as they start to reopen

  • The CDC Now Says This Is the Only Time You Need to Disinfect Your Home

    During the first few months of the COVID pandemic, when we weren't sure how the virus traveled, experts urged us all to disinfect all high-touch surfaces in our homes frequently. But now, over a year into the pandemic, we've all learned a lot about COVID, including that the virus doesn't tend to transmit via surfaces. With this information in mind, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its cleaning and disinfecting guidelines on April 5, and now, the agency says there's only one instance in which disinfecting is necessary. To see the only situation when you need to disinfect your home, read on, and for more advice from the CDC, check out The CDC Says If You See This at a Restaurant, Don't Go Inside. You only need to disinfect surfaces if someone with COVID has been to your home in the last 24 hours. On April 5, during a White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said the CDC updated its guidance on cleaning and disinfecting to prevent the spread of COVID, which had been the same since Jan. 5. According to Walensky, the changes to the guidelines reflect the science on transmission that experts now understand. "People can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects. However, evidence has demonstrated that the risk by this route of transmission is actually low," said Walensky. As a result, the CDC now says it's unnecessary to disinfect surfaces regularly.The only time that disinfection is advisable, according to the new CDC guidance, is "in indoor settings, schools, and homes where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, within the last 24 hours," said Walensky.And for more guidance on getting your shots against COVID, Don't Do This for 2 Days After Your COVID Vaccine, Doctors Say. But you should still clean your home regularly. Just because you don't have to disinfect surfaces every day doesn't mean you should let them get germy. Walensky explained that "cleaning with household cleaners containing soap or detergent will physically remove germs from surfaces. This process does not necessarily kill germs but reduces the risk of infection by removing them."Walensky noted that disinfecting is different in that it uses chemicals to kill germs on surfaces. "In most situations, regular cleaning of surfaces with soap and detergent, not necessarily disinfecting the surfaces, is enough to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread," she said.And for more on how best to clean your house, check out 23 Cleaning Tips From the CDC You Need to Follow. The CDC recommends homeowners focus on cleaning specific surfaces to reduce the chance of transmission. The CDC's guidance suggests that homeowners clean high-touch surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables, handles, light switches, and countertops, daily, and especially after you have visitors. Other surfaces can be cleaned when they are visibly dirty or as needed, the CDC advises.However, if people in your home are more likely to get very sick from COVID, the agency suggests cleaning more frequently. The CDC also says it is important that homeowners use products suitable for each surface and that they follow the instructions on the product's label closely.And for more COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. There are other ways to reduce COVID transmission at home, too. Wiping down the surfaces in your home daily isn't the only way to reduce COVID transmission, of course. Walensky pointed out that you can reduce the spread of COVID in your home by asking unvaccinated visitors to wear masks and having everyone wash their hands frequently when returning from activities outside the home.To see what the CDC says to avoid after your shot, check out The CDC Says Don't Do This Until 4 Weeks After Getting Vaccinated.

  • North Korea to skip the Olympics for the 1st time in 3 decades

    Kim Jong Un regime says it won't participate in Tokyo Games because of coronavirus, but one analyst sees it more as "thumbing its nose at the international community."

  • NYC doormen fired for not intervening in attack

    The staff are accused of watching an attack on a 65-year-old Asian-American woman in Manhattan.

  • 9 injured in 8-alarm fire in Queens

    Firefighters say the 8-alarm fire spread so quickly because a door was left open when the blaze broke out.

  • Darla Moore blasts USC after it allegedly failed to reach out after her mother died

    After the perceived snub, Darla Moore said donating to USC was the “deepest regret of my life.”

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • The CDC relaxed its rules on cleaning to prevent COVID-19, saying intense disinfectants are likely doing us more harm than good

    Soap and water are enough to wash away viral particles. Using disinfectant sprays to ward off COVID-19 is unnecessary and likely bad for our health.

  • Report: Pandemic amped up anti-Semitism, forced it online

    Coronavirus lockdowns last year shifted some anti-Semitic hatred online, where conspiracy theories blaming Jews for the pandemic’s medical and economic devastation abounded, Israeli researchers reported Wednesday. The findings, which came in an annual report by Tel Aviv University's researchers on anti-Semitism, show that the social isolation of the pandemic kept Jews away from those who wish to harm them. The number of violent incidents toward Jews across some 40 countries dropped last year, from 456 to 371 — roughly the same levels the researchers reported from 2016 to 2018.

  • Thousands of US government agencies are using Clearview AI without approval

    Buzzfeed News has published what it claims is a database of US agencies that have used the tool, and how many times they used it.

  • Get up to 50 percent off Le Creuset in one of the brand’s biggest sales of the year

    Get a Dutch oven for $200 off.

  • Video shows boy abandoned near U.S. border asking for help

    The boy was distraught and crying after waking up and realizing he was left behind by a group of migrants.

  • Stream of officers take the stand in George Floyd murder trial

    Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, a use of force instructor who trained Derek Chauvin in 2018, testified to jurors that the restraint the ex-cop used on Floyd went too far and violated department policy.

  • Exclusive: NYPD hate crimes chief fears Asian attacks are 'new normal'

    From the heinous hate-fueled attack in Hell's Kitchen to the man knocked out unconscious on the subway by a man hurling anti-Asian slurs, it seems like the rise in hate crimes is never ending.

  • Watch Jimmy Fallon Respond to Backlash Over Addison Rae's TikTok Dance Segment

    On the April 5 Tonight Show episode, Jimmy Fallon obliquely addressed criticism over a previous segment in which Addison Rae performed viral TikTok dances without crediting the moves' creators.