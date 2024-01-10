2 young boys, brothers ages 6 and 8, die after falling into icy pond in Wisconsin: Reports

Two young boys, who were brothers, died after falling into an icy retention pond in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin last week, reports say.

The Sun Prairie Police Department has not responded to USA TODAY's request for comment but local media outlets have reported that police responded to a call of the two boys falling into the pond, at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police told WMTV that the boys were 6 and 8 years old. WKOW reported the two boys were rescued from the water and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A dive team from the Madison Fire Department and a boat team from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office continued to search the pond after reports of additional children possibly being in the area but a search found that no one else had fallen into the pond, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

One of the boys died over the weekend, Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday. Later that night, Assistant Police Chief Shunta Boston confirmed that the second boy had died.

“We extend our deepest condolences, wishes and prayers for the family during this terribly tragic time,” police told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Reports: Two young boys were brothers

Family members of the two children told Channel 3000 that the boys, 6-year-old Antwon and 8-year-old Legend, were brothers. The retention pond was near their apartment complex.

"I'm angry. I'm heartbroken. devastated. Everything," Antwon's father Antwon Amos told the outlet. "I mean words can't really explain."

The family called for stricter safety measures around the pond, so other kids don't fall in.

"We need to end this actually today. [They need to] fence every pond in that's at apartment complexes where kids have access to it so we never have to go through this again."

