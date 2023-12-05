2 young girls escape from Ohio house fire; Grandmother, grandson still missing

Two people are missing after a fire destroyed an Ohio home Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call just before 2:15 a.m. about the fire in the 8600 block of Greylag Street in Blacklick, east of Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Firefighters said four people were believed to have lived in the house. When crews arrived, two young girls were outside of the home, WBNS reported.

The two girls were alerted to the fire after hearing the smoke detector and seeing smoke inside the home, officials said.

Officials also said that their grandmother helped them escape, WBNS reported.

The grandmother and a young boy remain unaccounted for from the fire, according to the station.

Firefighters have not been able to enter the home due to the extent of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.