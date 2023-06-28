2 young men, 1 teen arrested in connection to 2 drive-by shootings in Logan neighborhood

Jun. 27—Three teens were charged with first-degree assault and other charges in connection to two drive-by shootings near the same intersection Saturday morning in northeast Spokane.

Spokane police officers responded to the first shooting shortly before 5 a.m. and the second around 7:30 a.m. near the 2400 block of North Dakota Street, according to a Spokane police news release.

Multiple rounds struck an occupied residence, and one person sustained injuries from flying debris caused by bullet impact, police said. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers were dispatched to a car crash around 8 a.m. near East Francis Avenue and North Crestline Street in which one of the vehicles involved was determined to be the suspect vehicle in the second shooting, the release said.

Police contacted three suspects: 18-year-old Joshua Gould, 19-year-old Ozzy Tarter and a 16-year-old boy. Officers recovered two firearms at the scene and determined the vehicle was stolen.

Each of the three suspects was charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting, according to police.

Gould also was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and the 16-year-old was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle because police said he was the driver of the stolen car.