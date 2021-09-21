2 young people injured in east Charlotte shooting. One is younger than 5, police say

Two young people, including one who is under 5 years old, are in serious condition after being shot in east Charlotte Monday night, police said.

Around 6:12 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police received a call of a possible assault with a deadly weapon in the 5700 block of East Independence Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic transported both victims to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

CMPD didn’t release any other details, including the age of the other young person who was shot and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This shooting comes two weeks after 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa was shot in the head while he slept inside his family’s home in northwest Charlotte. On Sept. 7, around 11:45 p.m., two vehicles pulled up to the home located in in the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive and unloaded 150 shots into it, killing Asiah and injuring his 4-year-old sister.

Three people are in custody for the shooting that killed Asiah.

Anyone with information about either shooting can do so anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or leaving a tip at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

This is a developing story and will be updated.