2 youths charged after striking, threatening employee at Miami Co. theater

Two juveniles have been arrested and charged after an assault at a West Carrollton movie theater Saturday night.

Miamisburg Police were called to Cinemark Dayton South at around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department told News Center 7.

The juveniles allegedly refused to leave the cinema after going “theatre to theatre,” the spokesperson said.

During an exchange between the suspects and an employee, one struck the employee and threatened to shoot them, the spokesperson continued. The suspects were in possession of a gun that was left behind in the theater once police arrived on scene.

The suspects fled the scene on foot after authorities arrived, the spokesperson stated.

Police pursued the juveniles in a foot chase and were able to apprehend both of them, the spokesperson said.

They were charged with “aggravated menacing, assault, RSP, [and] obstructing,’ according to the spokesperson.