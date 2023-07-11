2 youths seriously injured in Tuesday shooting at Overland Park apartments: Police

Two youths were seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of an Overland Park apartment complex, according to police.

Shortly before 2 p.m., police officers were called to The Ridge Apartments of Overland Park in the area of 102nd Place and Antioch Road for a reported shooting, said officer John Lacy, a department spokesman.

Arriving officers located one male juvenile in the parking lot. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition.

There was a second crime scene near 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway, Lacy said, where police officers located a Dodge Durango believed to be involved in the shooting. An occupant of that vehicle, also a juvenile, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Lacy said.

Both were expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between the teenagers, Lacy said. No one else was being actively sought by police in connection with the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

“We don’t know who fired first, things of that sort. We’re still trying to figure that out. It’s still early in the investigation,” Lacy said.

Overland Park police were asking anyone with information about Tuesday’s shooting to contact the department at 913-895-6300.