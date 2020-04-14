The $20,000 Human IPO and 5 Other Crypto Stories That Have Nothing to Do With COVID-19

From regulation-related shutdowns to a human IPO and G20 warnings about stablecoins, NLW breaks down a set of crypto trend stories that really aren’t about COVID-19.

Even as the market tries to make sense of everything happen (or ignores it, depending on your perspective), crypto keeps on plugging along.

Today on The Breakdown @NLW looks at five recent crypto stories that are representative of larger trends, including:

Coinbase Custody enabling staking for Polkadot DOTs

A Telegram-focused exchange shutting down due to regulatory compliance costs

A $20,000 “Human IPO” on Ethereum

Shapeshift acquires Portis & other crypto M&A

A G20 report on the threat of stablecoins

