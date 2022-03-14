20,000 line up for S.Korean convenience store’s NFTs on White Day

Danny Park
·1 min read

South Korean convenience store CU’s non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles airdrop event for White Day, a local romantic holiday, drew in more than 20,000 applications.

Read related article: Samsung-backed university to issue NFTs to select graduates

Fast facts

  • March 14 is celebrated as White Day in Japan and Korea, where men return the favor to women who had gifted them with chocolates on Valentine’s Day a month earlier.

  • Customers can join the airdrop event after making a purchase from the convenience store, to get a chance to receive one of the 314 available NFTs from three available collectibles designed by artist LayLay.

  • CU says there is a one in 73 chance to win the most popular NFT collectible, Candy Lover.

  • CU had previously experienced a 37.4% increase in sandwich sales through a partnership with cryptocurrency project MiL.k, where customers received tokens for buying a certain line of sandwiches and lunch boxes.

  • More than 60% of the applications for the White Day NFT came from customers in their 20s and 30s — an age group that covers over half of South Korea’s 5.58 million crypto traders.

Read related article: S.Korean presidential candidate issues over 22,000 NFTs

