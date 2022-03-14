20,000 line up for S.Korean convenience store’s NFTs on White Day
South Korean convenience store CU’s non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles airdrop event for White Day, a local romantic holiday, drew in more than 20,000 applications.
Fast facts
March 14 is celebrated as White Day in Japan and Korea, where men return the favor to women who had gifted them with chocolates on Valentine’s Day a month earlier.
Customers can join the airdrop event after making a purchase from the convenience store, to get a chance to receive one of the 314 available NFTs from three available collectibles designed by artist LayLay.
CU says there is a one in 73 chance to win the most popular NFT collectible, Candy Lover.
CU had previously experienced a 37.4% increase in sandwich sales through a partnership with cryptocurrency project MiL.k, where customers received tokens for buying a certain line of sandwiches and lunch boxes.
More than 60% of the applications for the White Day NFT came from customers in their 20s and 30s — an age group that covers over half of South Korea’s 5.58 million crypto traders.
