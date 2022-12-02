This $20,000 Package Lets You Fly From NYC to Miami on Your Own Private Jet

Private-aviation charter Blade is no stranger to creating lavish travel deals, thanks to previous partnerships with the Equinox Hotel and a New York private condo building. Now the company is collaborating with two luxury hotels for a new experience that takes you from NYC’s concrete jungle to Miami’s sunny beaches.

The Skyscrapers to Sand package lets you spend two nights in each city, starting with a stay at the James New York NoMad and finishing off with the Gabriel South Beach. When it comes time to hop from the Big Apple to the 305, Blade has you covered: You’ll be traveling between the two locales on the company’s BladeOne aircraft, with zero time spent waiting at the airport. The commercial-sized private jet accommodates 12 to 16 passengers for the two-and-a-half-hour trip. While you’re in the air, the fully serviced flight will have cabin attendants at the ready to assist with all your needs. You can use the aircraft’s preloaded iPads for all your entertainment needs, and if you’re feeling a bit peckish, take advantage of the in-flight dining menu that includes Pearl Street caviar.

More from Robb Report

James New York NoMad Hotel.

You’ll start your trip in the Big Apple at the James New York in the NoMad neighborhood. Spend two nights at the 337-room property inside the 1,050-square-foot one-bedroom luxe suite, with a deep soaking tub and walk-in shower, a six-person dining room table and separate living room. Between jaunts around the city, there will be a chance to use a modest $100 food and beverage credit on breakfast served in bed. There’s even a swag bag including a luxury weighted blanket and aromatherapy eye pillow to help you relax on your flight down to the Sunshine State.

Upon landing in South Beach, the experience concludes in Miami, where you’ll stay for two nights at the Gabriel South Beach. After check-in, feel free to get comfortable inside your 475-square-foot suite on Ocean Drive while taking in views of the water. The accommodation has a sprawling sofa inside the spacious, separate living room, a marble-topped coffee table and a spa-like bathroom. The 132-room property ensure your private cabana is available once you’ve decided to make your way to the shoreline.

Oceanfront suite at the Gabriel South Beach.

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Blade, collaborating to create this once-in-a-lifetime getaway,” Jeff Toscano, an executive vice president at property-management firm Highgate, who oversees both hotels, said in a statement sent to Robb Report. “The James New York Nomad and the Gabriel South Beach are uniquely positioned to offer guests the best of New York and South Beach, with an over-the-top offering in each destination. Exclusive experiences such as this continue to be a key focus of differentiation for us across our Luxury Lifestyle Hotel portfolio.”

The offering is available now through April 2023, when the seasonal routes end.

Rates for the package start at $20,000 per person.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.