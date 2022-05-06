$20,000 reward for information about stranded dolphin 'harassed' to death on Texas beach

A federal agency is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information about beachgoers who "harassed" and attempted to ride a dolphin that died after washing ashore on a Texas beach last month.

The sick dolphin washed ashore on Quintana Beach on April 10 and beachgoers "harassed" it by trying to swim with the animal and pushing it back to sea, according to a Facebook post from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

The organization got a call about 20 minutes before the animal died and a staffer asked the caller to tell the crowd to bring the animal to shore, but the beachgoers did not listen, TMMSN executive director Heidi Whitehead told The Washington Post.

Instead, beachgoers crowded the dolphin and placed their children on top of it, as if they were riding it, she told the Post.

When a dolphin is stranded on the beach, it is usually injured or sick and could be having difficulty breathing, Whitehead said.

The organization retrieved the dolphin, which had died, and notified the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration. A necropsy revealed that the dolphin drowned, NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement said.

The agency is using videos taken during the incident to help identify individuals and is offering the $20,000 reward for any information leading to successful identification, arrest, prosecution and/or conviction of those responsible. Tips can be called in to (800) 853-1964; tips may be left anonymously, but a name and contact information is required for a reward.

Some people on the beach were trying to help the dolphin, “but it’s a completely different situation when it comes to harassment behavior – that type of behavior is totally inexcusable," Whitehead told the Post. "The most difficult part for me and my staff was just thinking about (the suffering) that animal no doubt endured in its last few minutes of life.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: $20,000 reward offered in dolphin's death on Texas beach