$20,000 reward offered in killing of a man found in a burning camper, NC sheriff says

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a man was killed in a camper engulfed in flames, Rowan County sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Michael James Mitchke, 57, of Salisbury, died in August as a result of homicide, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Investigators aren’t saying why they believe foul play is suspected.

A driver call 911 after seeing the 5th wheel trailer-camper ablaze at 3740 St. Peters Church Road about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 21, investigators said.

That is near High Rock Lake, southeast of Granite Quarry.

Firefighters found Mitchke after they began extinguishing the flames, investigators said.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward in the case with Mitchke’s family offering $10,000.

Anyone with information in the investigation should call Rowan County sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711 or sheriff’s Detective Kevin Holshouser at 704-216-8702.