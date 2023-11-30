$20,000 reward offered after man gunned down in Compton

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information after a man was shot to death on a sidewalk in Compton.

On Dec. 30, 2018, Cymundi Demetrius Bracken, 46, was standing on a sidewalk on the 2000 block of North Parmelee Avenue at around 1:37 a.m.

Shots were fired by an unknown suspect, striking Bracken, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The suspected shooter was seen fleeing the area in a dark-colored SUV. A surveillance image of the vehicle was released in hopes someone may recognize the suspects.

A dark-colored SUV containing suspects in the fatal shooting of Cymundi Demetrius Bracken, 46, on a Compton sidewalk on Dec. 30, 2018. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Cymundi Demetrius Bracken, 46, in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear how many people were inside the SUV at the time.

A $20,000 reward is being offered by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and the Compton City Council for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

