20,000 vehicles stuck at Ukrainian-Polish border

More than 20,000 vehicles are currently stuck at the Ukrainian-Polish border as a result of the strike by Polish hauliers.

Source: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Quote: "Over 20,000 vehicles are currently blocked on both sides of the border. It is not only the Polish and Ukrainian economies that are suffering losses, but also the economies of other countries that cannot transport goods and are thus violating their contractual obligations."

Details: Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov discussed the blocking of the border by Polish protesters with Polish Minister of Infrastructure Andrzej Adamczyk.

Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry stressed that it was ready to help its Polish counterparts resolve the border blockade, provide the explanations they might need, and convene meetings with key stakeholders.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that as of the morning of 9 November, 1,700 trucks were waiting to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine at three border crossings: Yagodin-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Background:

Polish hauliers planned to hold a one-day strike at three border crossings on the Ukrainian-Polish border on 3 November.

The start date was postponed to 6 November.

Freight transport is currently blocked at three border crossings on the Ukrainian-Polish border: Yagodin-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne.

