These are 20 of the 18,000 people who died of COVID-19 in the US this week

Aria Bendix
coronavirus death veteran nursing home covid-19 ppe america
Funeral director Michael Neel looks at the casket of George Trefren, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran who died of COVID-19 in April. Rick Wilking/Reuters

  • The US recorded roughly 18,000 deaths from COVID-19 this week alone.

  • Wednesday marked the deadliest day in the pandemic so far, with nearly 3,500 deaths reported.

  • Below are the names and brief stories of 20 people recently killed by the virus — including the newly elected Speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, a pioneering surgeon, and the first Black country superstar.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Charley Pride played music. William Norwood performed live-saving surgeries. Rosemary Shinohara worked long nights at the newsroom, picked blueberries, ran triathlons, and read mystery novels. Veronica Gutierrez, age 29, liked puzzles.

They all died of COVID-19, their deaths reported this week amid a tragic and unprecedented surge in infections and fatalities across the US. The US recorded nearly 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in the last seven days alone.

Wednesday marked the deadliest day in the pandemic so far, with close to 3,500 reported deaths. That's more American deaths from a single catastrophe than on any other day in the past 100 years, including 9/11, Pearl Harbor, and D-Day.

Below are the names, faces, and a small peak into the lives of just a few Americans whose deaths were reported this week. 

Charley Pride, the first black country superstar, died on Saturday in Dallas, Texas, at age 86.

charlie pride
Charley Pride performs onstage during the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on November 11, 2020. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

A month before Pride died, he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association. He was a three-time Grammy winner and had been a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame since 2000.

"Charley Pride is the epitome of a trailblazer," Sarah Trahern, CEO of the CMA, told Billboard. "Few other artists have grown country music's rich heritage and led to the advancement of country music around the world like Charley."

Pride released his biggest hit, "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'," in 1971. By the mid-1970s, he was RCA Records' best-selling performer since Elvis Presley. 

"How did it feel to be the first Black country singer? It don't bother me, other than I have to explain it to you how I maneuvered around all these obstacles to get to where I am today," Pride told NPR in 2017.

Singer Dolly Parton wrote a tribute to Pride on Twitter.

"I'm so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away," she said. "It's even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you."

Married teachers Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell died holding hands. Rose Mary taught second grade. Paul taught physical education and coached football.

empty classroom in Italy
Schools across the country were shut down on March 10 and plan to reopen in mid-September. Jacopo Landi/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Paul, 62, and Rose Mary, 65, both worked at the Grand Prairie Independent School District in Grand Prairie, Texas. After developing COVID-19, they spent two weeks in intensive care. Their family eventually made the difficult decision to take them off life support.

"Me and my brother came to the conclusion to let them go at peace together," their son, Shawn Blackwell, told CNN. "They were together and holding hands. My brother and I were both holding my parents' hands as well, so all four of us were holding each other's hands as they were both removed from the ventilator."

Paul and Rose Mary leave behind four children and 20 grandchildren.

The Blackwell family created a GoFundMe page to help with memorial and funeral arrangements.

On Saturday, Monmouth College swim coach Tom Burek died in Lake Bracken, Illinois, at age 62.

college swim meet
Athletes dive into the pool while competing at the University of Minnesota in 2010. Carlos Gonzalez/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

Burek was the second-longest serving swim coach in the college's history, according to Swimming World. He led the men's and women's swim teams to 12 individual Midwest Conference victories. 

"His laugh and smile were contagious and always turned frowns quickly to smiles," Monmouth assistant swim coach Erin Lafary told Swimming World. "You always knew where Coach was on a pool deck full of swimmers, because you could spot his bright yellow Crocs. Better yet, you could hear him say his well-known 'goggle up!' from miles away."

Weeks before his death, Richard Hinch was elected speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.

richard hinch
Rep. Richard Hinch at the opening session of the New Hampshire Legislature at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, December 2, 2020. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Hinch died at age 71 on December 9, one week into his term. During that week, he voted against a requirement for lawmakers to attend anti-sexual harassment training and in favor of allowing lawmakers to carry concealed firearms on the House floor.

"Dick was very much about a conservative approach to just about everything," New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse told The New York Times. He added that Hinch was "nice in how he talked to people."

"If he disagreed with you, he'd get his point across without being stern," Morse said. "He was always happy."

It's not clear how Hinch contracted COVID-19. Three weeks before his death, he attended an indoor caucus meeting where several other attendees were infected. Hinch referred to Republican lawmakers who refused to wear masks on the House floor as the "patriot section" or "freedom group," the Times reported.

"It's so ironic, looking back," former New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff told the Times. "I know he was just doing his job as a Republican leader, defending his members and his caucus, but it seems so senseless now."

Veronica Gutierrez died at age 29 in New Mexico. Her family wasn't allowed to say goodbye in person.

purple phone
Patricia Marroquin/Getty Images

On November 16, paramedics brought Gutierrez from her mother's home to a hospital in Lovington, New Mexico. A day later, Gutierrez was flown to Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, more than 200 miles away.

Several of her personal belongings — including her clothes, glasses, and a purple phone case —were lost in the transition, the family told the Las Cruces Sun-News.

By December 9, Gutierrez's condition had declined past the point of any hope. Her family saw her for the last time the next day via FaceTime, but she was unresponsive. Gutierrez passed away 40 minutes after the call.

"All I could say was that I was sorry. She was there alone and we couldn't be with her," Gutierrez's sister, Victoria Corral, told Las Cruces Sun-News. "She was so young."

The family of Ohio native Warner Timmons was not able to visit him before he died, either. "This hurts. It hurts in ways I never imagined," his son, Jay, wrote.

healthcare workers coronavirus
Healthcare workers wait to administer free COVID-19 tests in Columbus, Ohio, on November 19. Stephen Zenner/AFP/Getty Images

Warner Timmons served in the US Air Force. Jay is president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers. 

"As my entire family has been, Dad had been extraordinarily careful in following CDC guidelines, even as others in public places were not," Jay wrote in a statement on the association's website. "Just a couple of weeks ago, my father was perfectly healthy."

He added: "The fact is that my dad — like thousands and thousands of other Americans —would no doubt be alive if someone else had just been a little more cautious and even done something as simple and effortless as wearing a face covering."

"Steel Magnolias" actress Carol Sutton died at 76.

carol sutton
Actress Carol Sutton attends the premiere of STX's "Poms" at Regal LA Live on May 1, 2019. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sutton was a fixture of the theater scene in her hometown of New Orleans. In addition to appearing in local productions, she mentored young actors and playwrights. Her movie credits include "The Big Easy," "The Pelican Brief," "Ray," and "The Help." 

"Carol Sutton was practically the queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrote on Twitter.

Sutton volunteered for decades at Total Community Action, an organization that assists low-income New Orleans families.

"She was a person who could take vulnerability and make it seem like a superpower," actress Idella Johnson told The New York Times.

Theodore Mann, an esteemed lawyer and religious-freedom advocate, died at 92.

supreme court gavel
Chip East/Reuters

Mann argued multiple religious-freedom cases before the Supreme Court. In 1963, he won the "Abington School District v. Schempp" case, which ruled that school-sponsored bible readings were unconstitutional in public schools.

Outside the courtroom, he was a staunch advocate for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He was also the founding chairman of the advocacy organization Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger, which aims to end hunger in the US and Israel.

"He was at the forefront of social justice in the country generally, and certainly in the Jewish community," Abby Leibman, Mazon's president, told The Washington Post. "You felt that from the moment you were in his presence. There was a force of both passion and compassion that emanated from him in everything he said or expressed."

Mann attended the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial for the in 1963. But the heat got the best of him before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech: Mann fainted and had to be carried away on a stretcher.

Decades later, in 1984, Mann was arrested while protesting apartheid outside the South African Embassy in Washington, DC.

A few years before that, he had visited Cairo at the invitation of Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin to celebrate the Egypt-Israel peace treaty of 1979. Mann fell asleep during a belly-dance performance but later reminisced on a "remarkable" trip.

"Israelis and Egyptians danced together, clapped hands together and sang together," he wrote in a 2013 essay. "It was simply unbelievable. Even now, 30 years later, I have tears in my eyes as I recall it."

Dr. William Norwood developed a life-saving surgical procedure in the 1980s.

William I Norwood 2
William Norwood. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

As a young cardiac surgeon, Norwood was troubled by a small group of children at Boston Children's Hospital who had hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a birth defect involving an underdeveloped left side of the heart. At the time, it seemed nothing could be done for them. Today, about 1,025 babies in the US are born with the condition each year.

Norwood devised an operation that would eventually become the first of three surgeries to treat HLHS patients. The first "Norwood procedure" was performed in 1981.

"Dr Norwood pioneered the cardiac surgery that transformed the lives of children born with HLHS, giving them a chance of normal life," one parent, Andy Wheatley, wrote on Twitter. "He's also the reason why we were able to have four years with our little boy. Without him, we would've had just a few days."

In the wake of Norwood's death, other parents took to Twitter to express gratitude for his work.

"My 17-year-old son, Danny, would not be with us today if it wasn't for the 'Norwood' procedure, his first of many open-heart surgeries," Claire Evans wrote. "Eternally grateful."

 

An elder of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe died on Monday.

standing rock protest
Native American tribal members march to celebrate the easement denial of the Dakota Access Pipeline in Canon Ball, North Dakota, December 4, 2016. (Jesse Taken Alive is not pictured.) Emily Molli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Jesse Taken Alive died roughly a month after his wife, Cheryl, who also had COVID-19.

"In the end, if we could have listed the cause of death, we would have said he died of a broken heart," his son, Ira Taken Alive, told NBC News.

Taken Alive was chairman of the tribe from 1993 to 1997. He fought for the land rights of Indigenous people, protested the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, and called for the University of North Dakota to change its Fighting Sioux nickname (which it did in 2015).

In 2019, Taken Alive welcomed climate activist Greta Thunberg to the reservation in North Dakota. He gave her the Lakota name "Maphiyata echiyatan hin win," or "woman who came from the heavens."

"Only somebody like that can wake up the world," he said at the time, according to the Billings Gazette. "We stand with you."

Eight Roman Catholic nuns died at a Wisconsin retirement home.

nun covid
A nun wearing a mask walks in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2020. Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

Two women, Sister Rose M. Feess and Sister Mary Elva Wiesner, passed away on December 9. By Monday, six more sisters had died.

They were living at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, a residence for elderly and sick sisters in Waukesha County, Wisconsin. The home required masks and social distancing, but an infection detected around Thanksgiving spread to several residents.

"It was quite a shock in a short amount of time," Trudy Hamilton, a spokesperson for the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province, told the New York Times.

Award-winning journalist Rosemary Shinohara died in Alaska on Sunday at 73.

newspapers stock image
Getty Images

Shinohara spent most of her 40-plus years of reporting at the Anchorage Daily News in Alaska. As part of that team, she won a Pulitzer Prize in 1989. 

"Her stories sometimes had a moral compass — she knew right and wrong and her stories reflected that," David Hulen, the paper's editor, wrote on Twitter. "Rosemary wrote simply and clearly and believed in holding public entities and officials accountable. She was drawn to people who were vulnerable and were being overlooked by those entities."

Shinohara got sick just before Thanksgiving, then was hospitalized for the second time on December 6. She passed away about a week later.

"There are pieces of her everywhere: books she has left after her visits, some forgotten reading glasses, a birthday card for my son," her daughter, Michi Shinohara, wrote on Twitter. "All these things that irritated me about her yesterday I am grateful for today."

In a statement to the Anchorage Daily News, Michi lamented the fact that her mother would likely have been among the early groups to get vaccinated.

"We were so close," she said. "We just had to make it a few more months."

 

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

    Stephen Colbert traveled to Delaware to interview President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden for Thursday's Late Show, and he started by asking what President Biden is "going to put into the world?" Biden noted that America is sharply divided, but said "I think the nation -- and I don't think I'm kidding myself, I got criticized from the beginning for saying this -- I think the nation's looking for us to be united, much more united. We don't have to have this. Politics has become so, sort of, dirty and vicious and personal and mean and clenched fist instead of an open hand. And I think people are looking for us to come together."Colbert asked Biden if he takes it personally that so many Republicans "haven't acknowledged your win," and Biden said no. "Look, they're in a tough spot," he said. "A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: 'Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.' It's fine by me, it's fine by me. We won! We won Georgia three times."Colbert pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who, he noted, has said some really nice things about Biden. "Do you think you guys can patch it up and work together?" he asked. "Lindsey's been a personal disappointment, because I was a personal friend of his." Biden said. "But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done. And I think once this president is no longer in office, I think you're going to see his impact on the body politic fade, and a lot of these Republicans are going to feel they've got much more room to run and cooperate.""Is there anything about your predecessor, the current president, that you could thank him for sincerely?" Colbert asked. Biden found one thing.Colbert showed a clip of his first sit-down with Biden, from The Colbert Report, in the opening segment. But the most famous interview he did with Biden was in 2015, when they bonded over loss and grief. Biden brought that up when Colbert asked him about the role a president can play in helping the U.S. process and mourn the loss of 300,000-plus people to COVID-19. Watch that, plus Biden talking about his congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis and being the second Catholic president, below. More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • US says it is shuttering last 2 consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shutter the last two remaining U.S. consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on Dec. 10 but received little attention at the time.

  • Dems Agree to Abandon Direct Aid for State, Local Govs in COVID Stimulus Negotiations

    Congressional Democrats have agreed to take direct aid for state and local governments out of a new coronavirus relief package in exchange for Republicans dropping their demand for liability protections for businesses.The idea to leave both issues on the sidelines of negotiations was proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last week, in an attempt to pass a relief bill by the end of the year.Heavily Democratic New York is facing a $15 million budget shortfall going into 2021, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The pandemic has also hurt finances in states like Florida, which are dependent on tourism revenue, and Wyoming which raises money through energy taxes."There are many states that are doing reasonably well right now, and a few that are struggling substantially," Jared Walczak, vice president of the Tax Foundation, told the Times. "That makes it very difficult to put a coalition together. That list of states isn’t red or blue, but there is a divide."Many Republicans have refused to send aid to state governments that they contend have managed their finances poorly."We don’t even know how much of the $1 trillion allocated to states and local governments by the CARES Act has already been spent, and they won’t tell us," Senator Rick Scott (R., Fla.) wrote in National Review last week. "States do not need bailouts; they want bailouts so they can use the money — intended to address the fallout from COVID — to plug the long-standing holes in their budgets and pension systems."The issue of state and local aid will likely be revisited once Joe Biden assumes office in January. Biden has expressed support for state and local aid to plug budget shortfalls.

  • A mom influencer went viral after accusing a couple of trying to abduct her child. Police say it doesn't add up.

    BuzzFeed News reported that police had completely cleared the couple that influencer Katie Sorenson alleged had tried to kidnap her child.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • Massive iceberg pivots, breaks near south Atlantic penguin colony island

    Strong currents have taken hold of a massive Antarctic iceberg that is on a collision course towards South Georgia Island, causing it to shift direction and lose a major chunk of mass, a scientist tracking its journey said on Friday. As the iceberg, dubbed A68a, approached the western shelf edge of the south Atlantic island this week, it encountered strong currents, causing it to pivot nearly 180 degrees, according to Geraint Tarling, a biological oceanographer with the British Antarctic Survey. "You can almost imagine it as a handbrake turn for the iceberg because the currents were so strong," Tarling said.

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • New York police are investigating a viral video that appears to show a teen being beaten and thrown out a window

    Police in upstate New York said they're investigating an assault on a teenage boy that was filmed and then spread on social media.

  • Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the freshly pardoned former national security adviser who has since dove into a conspiratorial rabbit hole, has once again called for the military to step in and overturn the 2020 election results.In a Friday appearance on the right-wing network Newsmax, Flynn insisted that he's "not calling for" martial law — something he has endorsed in the past. He'd simply like President Trump to order the military to "rerun an election" in swing states, earning condemnation from current and former military officials alike.In response to a clip of Flynn's Newsmax appearance, retired Gen. Tony Thomas reminded Flynn that he knows better than to make such wild claims. "You know that leveraging the military to 'rerun elections' is a totally inappropriate role for the profession," the former commander of the United States Special Operations Command tweeted. "Stop!"> Mike, stop. Just stop. You are a former soldier. You know that leveraging the military to “rerun elections” is a totally inappropriate role for the profession. You are also undercutting the extraordinary trust and confidence America has in their military. Stop!> > — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) December 18, 2020Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville didn't single out Flynn directly, but did decry his actions with a Friday statement. "There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election," the leaders affirmed.Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a similar point last week. "We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical military that does not get involved in domestic politics," Milley told NPR amid right-wing calls for the military to overturn the election.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump?

  • Biden's incoming deputy chief of staff apologizes for calling Republicans 'a bunch of f---ers'

    "I used some words that I probably could have chosen better," O'Malley Dillon said on Thursday, per a Politico report.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Ex-governor of cartel-ravaged Mexican state gunned down in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The former governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in a restaurant bathroom in the beach town of Puerto Vallarta, one of the most high profile political killings since Mexico embarked on its "War on Drugs" in 2006. Jalisco state officials said Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • NC judge receives rare censure for allowing harassment and threats in his office

    The state Supreme Court finds he failed to stop the behavior of his executive assistant, a “close” friend since high school.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 billion legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderates, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • Homeless but hidden, some Americans families are disqualified from crucial aid

    Vital housing assistance, such as rapid rehousing, may not be available to families that don’t meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless, including those who have had to move in with other households.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was in process of divorcing husband, prosecution claims as it slams fresh bail bid

    Ghislaine Maxwell was in the process of divorcing her husband at the time she was arrested by the FBI, the US government claimed on Friday in response to the socialite’s bail plea. Ms Maxwell, 58, filed a fresh appeal to a New York judge on Monday in an attempt to be freed from prison before Christmas. Her husband, understood by The Telegraph to be tech CEO Scott Borgerson, put up more than $22 million in security, saying in a letter to the judge that she was a “wonderful and loving person.” Ms Maxwell claimed she was not a flight risk, as the government has claimed, because she has strong ties to the US and a family life with Mr Borgerson, 44. However, the prosecution responded by revealing that the couple was actually divorcing, which “undermines her assertion that her marriage is a tie that would keep her in the United States.” “Although the defendant now claims her marriage would keep her in the United States, her motion does not address the plainly inconsistent statements she made to Pretrial Services at the time of her arrest, when the defendant said she was 'in the process of divorcing her husband.” In the defence’s appeal for bail, lawyers suggested that Ms Maxwell could stay with a friend in New York City under 24-hour surveillance while awaiting her July trial if she was released on bail, notably not with her spouse. Ms Maxwell’s application will now be considered by US District Judge Alison Nathan, who rejected a $5 million bail package for Ms Maxwell in July, agreeing with the government she was an “extreme flight risk”. The heiress has been living in a Brooklyn jail since July, when she pleaded not guilty to helping associate Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for sex in the mid-1990s. The government also claimed in documents submitted to the US District Court in Manhattan that new details about Ms Maxwell's finances - details she would have known when first seeking bail - did not bolster her case. Financial records show Ms Maxwell transferred vast sums to Mr Borgerson after they married in 2016, which experts say could have been designed to protect her financially from any claims lodged by alleged victims of Epstein. The prosecution, led by US District Attorney Audrey Strauss, alleged in Friday’s filing that Ms Maxwell's decision to move most of her assets to her husband showed her ability to "hide her true wealth," whose size demonstrated she could "absolutely afford" to flee. One victim, Annie Farmer, filed a passionate letter in which she pleaded with the judge not to grant Ms Maxwell bail. “I write this not only on behalf of myself, but all of the other girls and young women who were victimised by Maxwell,” Ms Farmer writes. “Ghislaine Maxwell sexually abused me as a child and the government has the responsibility to make sure that she stands trial for her crimes. “I do not believe that will happen or that any of the women she exploited will see justice if she is released on bail. She has lived a life of privilege, abusing her position of power to live beyond the rules. Fleeing the country in order to escape once more would fit with her long history of anti-social behavior.” Ms Maxwell denies the allegations.