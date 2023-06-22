’20/20’ to air 2-hour special on Kristin Smart. Here’s how to watch

ABC “20/20” will air a two-hour special on the Kristin Smart murder case on Friday, diving into the story that has still not concluded after nearly three decades.

A large chapter of the case closed in October when Paul Flores was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Smart, while his father, Ruben Flores, was acquitted of helping his son conceal the crime. Paul Flores is now serving a life sentence in state prison pending an appeal.

Despite the conviction, Smart’s body still hasn’t been found, and that remains a priority for local law enforcement and the Smart family.

The special, titled “Never Made It home,” will include details about the case that have “not yet been heard,” the trailer said.

ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman hosts the episode, interviewing several witnesses and people close to the case.

“The two-hour program features interviews with an unlikely witness that turned out to be the key to a conviction, friends and family of Smart, those involved in the case, and investigators who refused to let the case go cold in search of the truth,” ABC said in a news release.

It also will feature interrogation and deposition tapes of Flores and comments from jurors, ABC said.

“My heart just stopped,” San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson says in the episode’s trailer, referring to the moment the agency found human blood under Ruben Flores’ deck.

Jennifer Hudson, who testified through tears that Flores admitted to her he killed Smart, told Gutman she believed Flores could kill her too.

San Luis Obispo Tribune reporter Chloe Jones were also interviewed about her coverage of the case.

The episode will air Friday at 9 p.m. on your local ABC channel, KEYT for SLO County viewers. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.