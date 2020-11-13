20/20 to investigate Breonna Taylor's death in new special — watch the powerful trailer

20/20 Breonna Taylor Exclusive Trailer







Eight months after the killing of Breonna Taylor, ABC News is looking to shed new light on the intensely scrutinized case. ABC News has teamed with the Louisville Courier Journal for a special episode of 20/20 investigating the night of Taylor's death, with rare footage, previously unheard details, and new interviews guiding a deep dive into the case.

On March 13, Taylor, a 26-year-old Black ER technician, was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky., police officers while sleeping in her apartment. The case attracted nationwide attention in subsequent months and helped spur the summer's widespread protests over police brutality and racial inequality. In September, a grand jury declined to charge any of the officers for Taylor's death.

Some key details in the case have been disputed, particularly whether the officers announced themselves despite having a "no-knock" search warrant for Taylor's apartment. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who was in the apartment with her, has said the officers did not identify themselves when knocking, leading him to fire a warning shot in self-defense. Police have maintained that they did identify themselves.

The two-hour 20/20 special features intense footage of the incident obtained from police body cameras, as well as home video of Taylor and new interviews with Walker, Louisville officer Jonathan Mattingly (who was shot during the incident), and Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, among others, all of which can be glimpsed in the powerful trailer above.

"It's not a race thing, like people want to try to make it to be," Mattingly insists in a clip from his interview. "We were doing our job, I get shot, we return fire."

"I always knew she would be great," an emotional Palmer says of Taylor. "I hate that she had to die to be great."

20/20's special investigation with The Courier Journal will premiere Friday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related content: