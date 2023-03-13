20-40-100 Years Ago -- March 13

Mar. 13—100 Years Ago

March 13, 1923

One of the most remarkable recoveries from an attack of acute tetanus or lockjaw in the history of the Frederick City Hospital is that of Nathan Glover, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.P. Glover, of Mt. Airy, who two weeks ago was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. Glover, who is 17 years old and a senior at Mt. Airy High school, was cutting wood at his home about three weeks ago, when the ax slipped, inflicting a cut upon a finger of his right hand. Glover continued his daily routine for nearly a week before he began to feel a pain in the side of his face and his condition continued to become worse and on February 27 he was rushed to this city, but by the time he had arrived at the hospital, his body was rigid and his jaws tightly locked. Under the treatment administered at the local institution, he muscles began to relax, his jaws unlocked and his is now reported to be entirely out of danger.

Lawrence Powers, 21, and George Leopold, 40, both of Brunswick, indicted for stealing sixty dozen eggs from a Baltimore and Ohio freight car were tried before the Court and found guilty. Both were sentenced to two years in the House of Correction, but paroled on their good behavior. In case of misconduct or in case of being arrested again, they will be brought before the Court and committed to the House of Correction on the suspended sentence.

40 Years Ago

March 13, 1983

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

20 Years Ago

March 13, 2003

SALT LAKE CITY — Elizabeth Smart, the 15-year-old girl who vanished from her bedroom nine months ago, was found alive Wednesday in a Salt Lake city suburb with a drifter who had once done work at the family's home, police said. "Miracles do exist," said Tom Smart, the girl's uncle.

A West Virginia man who fled a traffic stop for speeding and reckless driving Wednesday afternoon was found with heroin and cocaine when police caught up with him after a 15-minute chase through the south side of Frederick, authorities said. "He got boxed into traffic and had nowhere to go, so he bailed out of his vehicle at Seventh Street and Schley Avenue and began running on foot, Deputy First Class Mike Ochoa said. "He got about three houses away and jumped a fence, and when he saw I jumped the fence, too, he said he just gave up," the deputy said.

Grappling with the Frederick County landfill's dwindling capacity and financial trouble, officials on Tuesday backed a plan aimed at enlarging the pits and shipping tons of trash out of town on a daily basis. Banning private ownership of landfills is also part of the long-term plan, which the county commissioners voted 5-0 to send to the Maryland Department of the Environment for approval.