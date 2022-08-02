20-40-100 Years Ago -- Aug. 2

Aug. 2—100 Years Ago

Aug. 2, 1922

The corn canning plants of the city and county will begin operation about Monday. The factories have made ready for the work, and by the latter part of next week or the first of the following week, all of the plants will be in full operation. Plants are located at this city, Middletown, Walkersville, Woodsboro, Adamstown, Buckeystown and Monrovia.

E.H. Pearell, Brunswick, who was sent to jail for ten days Monday afternoon, in lieu of a $10 fine, charged with violating a state health law, was released after being behind the bars about five hours upon the payment of costs. It will be recalled that Pearell was found guilty and fined $10 for failing to comply with a sanitary law at his home. The magistrate promised, however, to suspend sentence if he would promise in the future to abide by the law. He refused to make any kind of promise and was committed to jail.

The Mountaindale Blue Sox defeated the picked team representing Araby on the latter's ground, July 29, in a batting contest, the score being 11 to 8.

40 Years Ago

Aug. 2, 1982

In a way, it was like any other reunion. One member of the family traveled all the way from Anchorage, Alaska, to attend, while another only came from as far as Silver Spring. But it was the family that was different. The "family" was the 5th Fighter Group of the historic World War II Flying Tigers, and the group held its second annual reunion the past weekend at the Sheraton Inn-Frederick.

Scott Kidd won his third straight Frederick Open tennis championship by downing Tim Keegan, 6-3, 7-6, at Fleming Avenue Courts on Sunday. The match was anything but easy for Kidd, who took the $800 first place purse. Keegan earned $400.

(Editor's note: The archives for this date in 1972 is not available.)

20 Years Ago

Aug. 2, 2002

Investigators looking into last year's deadly anthrax mailings are "making progress in the case," FBI Director Robert Mueller said Thursday as federal agents conducted a second search at the Frederick apartment of Dr. Steven J. Hatfill, a former Army researcher considered a "person of interest" in the case. Federal investigators first searched Dr. Hatfill's home June 25 and questioned him about last year's deadly anthrax mailings. [Editor's note: Hatfill was never charged in connection with the investigation. In 2008, the Justice Department agreed to pay Hatfill almost $6 million to settle his claims that the government violated his privacy rights during its 2002 investigation and exonerated him of any involvement in the anthrax attacks.]

The Frederick Board of Aldermen restated their commitment to a five-year privatization plan for the Weinberg Center for the Arts at a rare joint meeting with the center's board of directors Thursday. The Weinberg board unexpectedly warmed to the plan, largely due to a proposal to possibly restore some of the $95,000 cut from the Weinberg budget this year before gradually reducing funding from $250,000 to $100,000 over the next four years.