20-40-100 Years Ago -- Oct. 24

Oct. 24—100 Years Ago

Oct. 24, 1922

Three students from Frederick county were awarded scholarships for study in the Engineering School of the Johns Hopkins University, it has been announced. The successful students are C.R. Kennedy, T.C. Routson and W.T. Manahan. The winners of the scholarships were appointed by Maryland Congressmen. The selections were made through competitive examinations.

The cornerstone of the new First Baptist church, Dill Avenue, Rev. W.C. Royal, pastor, will be laid with appropriate ceremonies on Tuesday afternoon, October 31, at 2 o'clock. An attractive program has been arranged for the occasion.

40 Years Ago

Oct. 24, 1982

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)

20 Years Ago

Oct. 24, 2002

ROCKVILLE — Police hunting the serial sniper issued an arrest warrant Wednesday for a 42-year-old man they believe has information about the string of terrifying shootings that have left 10 people dead in the Washington suburbs. Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose said the man, John Allen Mohammed, should be considered "armed and dangerous" and that he was being sought on a federal weapons charge. Chief Moose did not identify the juvenile who may be accompanying Williams, but a law enforcement source identified the person as a 17-year-old named Lee Malvo.

"If the developers win, you lose." That's the headline on John L. Thompson Jr.'s campaign flier and his website. It says a lot about him. The Frederick County commissioner has strong viewpoints and has never been accused of expressing them too subtly. Among the positions held by the Republican seeking a second term: The policy of attracting businesses by offering county money, which is aimed at increasing jobs and broadening the tax base, is "corporate welfare" that should be eliminated. The county should stop funding nonprofit organizations and set funding for the Board of Education at the minimum allowed by law, partly because of the school board's irresponsible spending.