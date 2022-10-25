20-40-100 Years Ago -- Oct. 25

Oct. 25—100 Years Ago

Oct. 25, 1922

The first memorial in Frederick county to the fallen Yanks from this section will be dedicated at Thurmont on the morning of Armistice Day at 11 o'clock. The memorial, which is a park, will be dedicated with fitting exercises of the 11 fallen heroes from that district. The memorial is a park situated in the center of the town facing Main street and is adjacent to the Hagerstown and Frederick Railroad trolley line.

Under the supervision of Max McClintock, of the McClintock Company, Minneapolis, Minn., and G.R. Bent, special representative of the company, a remarkable demonstration of the Electric Vault Protection System recently installed in the Jefferson bank, was given last night at the bank. A large and enthusiastic crowd was present.

40 Years Ago

Oct. 25, 1982

State highway officials need to examine interstate highway interchanges around Frederick City to improve traffic movement from Interstate 270 to Interstate 70 and to U.S. 340, Frederick County officials agree. State officials especially need to address the problem of truckers missing the exit from I-270 to I-70 east and making potentially hazardous U-turns to head their trucks in the right direction the county officials said.

John Martin has been exchanging his suit and tie for a pair of gym shorts and a T-shirt as a way to learn more about the school system he's helping to run. Martin was appointed to the Frederick County Board of Education 3 1/2 months ago. Since, he has been visiting the county's high schools, talking with administrators and teachers. But Martin veers from the expected when he puts on running clothes and travels a course with the schools' cross country teams. "I'm just trying to stay in shape," said Martin recently at Frederick High School. "And it's a good way to find out what the students thing. They're very open with me."

(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)

20 Years Ago

Oct. 25, 2002

Two men wanted in connection with three weeks of deadly sniper attacks in the Washington area were arrested without incident early Thursday at a rest area off Interstate 70 near Myersville. John Allen Muhammad, 42, and Lee Malvo, 17, were asleep in a car when they were taken into custody, Maryland State Police Maj. Greg Shipley said. Wednesday, less than an hour after police gave a description of the suspects' car, a blue 1990 Chevrolet Caprice, with New Jersey tags, sniper investigators received a tip that led them to the rest stop, police said. A Bushmaster rifle was found in the car, police said. The Associated Press reported that police also found a scope and tripod. Forensic tests linked the weapon seized to 10 of the shootings, said Michael Bouchard, an agent for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Lt. Scott Yinger of the Maryland State Police said there was no specific threat that the sniper suspects captured in Myersville were casing the county for their next hit, but much in Frederick did seem to fit their criteria. That Frederick County borders Montgomery County with interstate highways running through, for example, had law enforcement on alert, he said. The shootings began in congested areas in Montgomery County, not unlike Frederick's retail center; other shootings were within sight of major interstates. Michael's craft store on Urbana Pike, located near a busy highway exchange, also raised suspicions, he said. Two of the previous sniper attacks occurred outside Michael's stores. Frederick County also has plenty of gas stations located near interstate exits, Lt. Yinger said. An Exxon and an Amoco station are both within walking distance of the Myersville exit on Interstate 70, close to the rest stop where the suspects were apprehended.