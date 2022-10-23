20-40-100 Years Ago -- Oct. 23

Oct. 23—100 Years Ago

Oct. 23, 1922

Ninety thousand people attended the five days of the fair this season, breaking all other attendance records for the week. This was the first year of a five-day exhibition, and it is very likely that the five-day fair will become a fixture locally.

Frederick's first day of automobile racing, held at the fair grounds on Saturday, proved to be a popular attraction, and a large crowd was present to witness the speed marvels in the tire-spinning races. R. Burt Lampkin, driving a French Peoguet, established a track record for the local track, making the half mile in 33 seconds, and a record for the mile, one minute six seconds. The racing program of six events was held under the auspices of the International Motor Contest Association, and only registered professional drivers were allowed to compete.

Showing remarkable ability to driving a tractor, six young ladies competed Saturday afternoon in tests with a Fordson in a field along the North Market street pike near the city, recently purchased by Grayson Palmer, in order to pick representatives from this section to participate in the big agricultural and industrial exposition to be staged at Camp Maims, Washington. The two winners of the preliminaries are Miss Hazel Long, of Brunswick, and Miss Dorothy Leister, of Westminster. All the young ladies handled the Fordson with ability. They used all gears, forward and reverse. The ground was very rough, and the way they manipulated this moving "power plant" was quite interesting.

40 Years Ago

Oct. 23, 1982

A 98-year-old woman was assaulted in the 200 block of West Patrick Street Friday afternoon, according to Frederick City police. Police said two teenagers approached Harriet Dendy and robbed her of her purse. The purse contained an undetermined amount of money and car keys, police said. The teenagers then escaped. The woman was treated for minor injuries at Frederick Memorial Hospital and released.

County Logistics Director Ronald A. Hart isn't having much luck finding parking places for three Orphans' Court judges left out in the cold last summer when parking places were assigned at the new Frederick County Courthouse. Hart asked undersheriff David M. Doxzen if the sheriff's department could spare three parking spaces two mornings a week in the county parking lot underneath the county courthouse. But Doxzen said the sheriff's department can't really spare any of the 16 spaces it was able to obtain in the lot. The deputies working in the courthouse transport prisoners and are constantly in and out of the parking lot. Hart said he would talk to Frederick City Police Chief Richard J. Ashton, but Ashton said he did not believe his department could spare any parking spots either. City police have 12 spots under the courthouse to park their patrol cars and a fleet of 26 cars.

(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)

20 Years Ago

Oct. 23, 2002

ROCKVILLE — A bus driver was shot to death Tuesday as he was about to set out on his morning route in what authorities fear was the 13th attack by the Washington-area sniper. Police also revealed a chilling warning found at a weekend shooting scene: "Your children are not safe anywhere at any time." Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose issued a new plea, urging the gunman to continue a dialogue with investigators. The police chief said the sniper had tried to communicate with police over the past several days — and he suggested the gunman had made demands. He said the sniper was seeking an 800 telephone number to talk with authorities, and he offered to set up a private post office box "or another secure method."

The Frederick County Commissioners voted 4-0 to allocate $300,000 for homeland security and agreed to establish a committee to cope with a terrorist attack on Frederick County soil. The money will come out of a loan fund associated with the county's Department of Fire and Rescue Services and will be paid back by budget cuts not yet specified, according to documents and statements by officials. The committee was not fully established but is expected to include 12 to 16 people ranging from politicians to emergency workers and health professionals.