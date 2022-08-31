20-40-100 Years Ago -- Aug. 31

Aug. 31—100 Years Ago

Aug. 31, 1922

William A. Stultz, convicted of the murder of Policeman John H. Adams and sentenced to be hanged, spent a very quiet day in jail yesterday. He is under guard day and night in the cell on the third floor corridor, formerly occupied by Charles Robinson, hanged last February for a heinous crime near Middletown. The day of his execution will be set by the governor.

Claiming that the formation of a committee in Maryland for distribution of coal will result in small town and rural individual users being faced with serious shortage. State Forestry officials declare that there is no cause for alarm on account of the large amount of wood obtainable throughout the state. They assert that the chief problem in the use of wood is arranging for the larger bulk. They state that a cord of seasoned oak or hickory — both of which grow abundantly in these parts — has a heating value equal to that of a ton of anthracite. Thousands of cords of wood are wasted every year in our forests, which if cut up, seasoned and delivered in towns, would readily sell for from $6 to $7 per cord, they say.Mrs. Walter J. Fogle, of Woodsboro, brought to The News-Post office several exceptionally large peaches of the Stump variety. Mrs. Fogle stated that her peach crop was unusually good. The peaches are open seed, and have an unusually fine flavor. Some of the peaches weighed about 2-4 pounds apiece.

40 Years Ago

Aug. 31, 1982

Hood College commenced its 90th year of operation Monday night by welcoming its 350 new students, honoring more than 40 Hood College Scholars and bestowing an honorary degree upon Carmen Delgado Votaw, a champion of rights for women and minorities. Mr. Votaw is the principal U.S. delegate to and a member of the executive committee of the Inter-American Commission of Women.

Frederick Mayor Ronald N. Young appears to be favoring the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) as the bargaining agent for the city police department but told officers of the newly formed local union he would try and set up a meeting between them and the board of aldermen. Young met in a closed session Monday with members of the local branch of the International Union of Police Associations (IUPA) and their attorney.

"Muffin," a 3 1/2-month-old black Terrier, was chosen by David Palak to attend the New England Education Center's Hearing Dog Program and train to become David's ears. David, 13, a Walkersville resident, will be a freshman at the Maryland School for the Deaf this fall. Muffin will be flown today to the center in Jefferson, Mass., where he will begin preliminary training to learn how to hear for David. He chose the dog from the Frederick County Humane Society. Then the dog had to pass a series of tests given by a representative of the center to assure that it was indeed a dog that would be trainable for such a purpose.

(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)

20 Years Ago

Aug. 31, 2002

Out of concern for the drought, the Great Frederick Fair is making arrangements to truck water into the city for the animals, fair officials said. The fair will set up five or six large tankers of water for the livestock in different areas, said Becky Brashear, executive assistant. The 3,000-gallon tanker of water brought in on Friday was fro m the LaFarge Quarry outside Frederick.

HAGERSTOWN — Some prisoners riot. But 50 men serving time at the Maryland Correctional Institution are raising money for charity. The prison's Jaycees organization, limited to 50 members, has raised almost $325,000 for charity since the national Junior Chamber of Commerce recognized it in 1982. Last year, the club raised about $15,000. Prisoners raise money by collecting aluminum cans and selling them, selling candy to other inmates and correctional staff, and sponsoring walkathons held inside prison walls. Inmates also sell photographs and, before the drought, they washed cars for prison personnel.