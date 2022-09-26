20-40-100 Years Ago -- Sept. 26

Sep. 26—100 Years Ago

Sept. 26, 1922

Guilty of murder in the second degree, was the verdict of jury yesterday afternoon in the case of Arthur Weedon, charged with the murder of Samuel Jenkins. The penalty for murder in the second degree is not less than five years and not more than 18 years in the penitentiary, in the discretion of the court. The case was taken up yesterday morning. The courtroom was crowded, a large number of spectators being from the vicinity of Flint Hill, where the shooting took place.

Although Jack Frost has paid his first visit in months to Baltimore and points along the Chesapeake Bay and on the Eastern Shore, he has yet to make his call in Frederick county, according to the local weather sharp. The weather observer stated last night that he did not look for frost this morning. "There may be a little light frost in low sections in the county, but I don't believe there will," he said, at a late hour last night.

The Board of County Commissioners for Frederick county has advertised for bids for repairs on a bridge spanning a small stream on the Beall's Mill Road near Lloyd's Hill in the vicinity of Brunswick. The Beall's Mill road is a county dirt road that leads out of Brunswick and connect with the Harpers Ferry state road at a point a little west of Jefferson. This bridge was badly damaged by the rainstorms of three or four weeks ago.

40 Years Ago

Sept. 26, 1982

This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.

20 Years Ago

Sept. 26, 2002

An estimated 10 to 20 percent of cases against alleged underage drinkers in Frederick County over the past six months have been thrown out of court, State's Attorney Scott Rolle said. Some of the teenagers may believe they've been wrongly prosecuted, but Mr. Rolle says there is a loophole in Maryland law. He and police on Tuesday urged the Frederick County Commissioners to endorse a provision for state legislators to push in 2003. Julie Minner, a judicial officer known as a master in Frederick County Circuit Court, has ruled Maryland's law on underage drinking may not be used against defendants who allegedly exhibited signs of being under the influence but who avoided being caught with a container.

A second crow tested positive for the West Nile virus at Fort Detrick. Also, mosquitoes collected and tested from traps located throughout the post tested positive for the virus. A total of 2,376 mosquitoes, from collections conducted from June 11 through Sept. 10, were divided into pools of not more than 25 each for a total of 190 pools of mosquitoes tested for the presence of the virus. Preliminary testing results indicate that of the 190 pools, only 14 tested positive for West Nile virus.