20-40-100 Years Ago -- Feb. 21

Feb. 21—100 years Ago

Feb. 21, 1923

The hardware and machinery store of Joseph H. Bussard at the corner of East South and South Carroll streets was entered by a burglar Tuesday evening about 11:30 o'clock, as far as could be learned, nothing of value was stolen. Officer Rothenhoefer, passing the store at that hour, heard some one walking about inside. He entered the building and made an investigation and found stock in the trade scattered about and the side door open, but no clue of the intruder. About midnight, Mr. Bussard made a hurried checking up of merchandise but no loss was discovered.

Frederick's fame as the home of Barbara Fritchie has spread even farther as a result of the controversy started recently by students of John Hopkins University, who stated that the heroine of Whittier's poem was a myth. All over the country the subject has come to public attention. The News-Post was given a copy of The Birmingham News, which claims to be "The South's Greatest Newspaper," in a copyrighted article the subject is given a good airing over a two-column caption and a streamer headline across the top of the second page.

Last week's kidnapping news placed Frederick, Md., on the front pages of several days of almost every daily newspaper in the United States. Not for several decades has any story from this city received such prominence. There are very few daily newspapers in the country which did not carry at least one picture in connection with the story. Sheriff Jones had his picture in more newspapers than any other Frederick county man has had for some time past. Millions of editions showed the stalwart officer of the law of Frederick county.as he appeared before

40 Years Ago

Feb. 21, 1983

"Catfish" Burkhart's number is up. For nine years, from his mobile home on the banks of the Potomac River in Brunswick, Burkhart has held back the tide of an ocean of governmental bureaucracy. Brandishing a stack of letters from the Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior, six other federal agencies and district, circuit and federal courts, Burkhart refuses to believe the time has come when he may have to leave the property he has lived on for 20 years. But, as everyone except Catfish knows, when the government wants to buy your land, the government will buy your land. His bit of land measures just less than an acre and is the very last parcel inhabited along the C&O Canal National Historical Park.

Story continues

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Cale Yarborough, who this past week had flipped through the air in a frightening crash, drove his backup car past Buddy Baker on the backstretch of the last lap to win the $1 million Daytona 500 Sunday.

(Editor's Note: The News-Post does not have access to archives from 50 years ago for August 1972 through March 1973. The "50 Years Ago" summary will return April 1, 2023.)

20 Years Ago

Feb. 21, 2003

Thieves with an eye on the rising cost of oil stole a fuel truck from a Frederick supplier early Thursday, and left it drained and abandoned at the Landover Mall in Prince George's County, said police. Police initially feared that the theft of the tanker could have links to terrorism, but said later they thought the truck was probably stolen for its cargo of heating oil.

As Frederick and the rest of Maryland thaw out from last weekend's heavy snowfall, Gov. Robert Ehrlich ended almost a year of drought restrictions Thursday as new concerns of flooding face the state. Warmer weather and the possibility of several inches of rainfall this weekend could send streams and rivers over their banks, weather forecasters warned.

A Frederick teen was hurt Thursday afternoon when he took a 20-foot dive from the third deck of the Church Street parking garage into a snowbank as his friends snapped pictures and shot video of the stunt. The 14-year-old boy jumped 20 feet into a snowbank next to the building, bordering Market Space. The teen was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital and then flown to a local trauma center by a state police helicopter as a precautionary measure, said police. Police seized the video camera that the teen's friend used to record his jump. The video was shown to doctors treating the boy, who may have a lower back injury.