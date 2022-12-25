20-40-100 Years Ago -- Dec. 25

Susan Guynn, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·1 min read

Dec. 25—100 Years Ago

Dec. 25, 1922

This date was Christmas Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.

40 Years Ago

20 Years Ago

Dec. 25, 2002

A mother, father and their two young daughters tried to shoplift more than $2,400 worth of goods from the Golden Mile Kmart late Monday night, according to the Frederick Police Department, but were foiled by store security officers. The Baltimore family caught the attention of store employees when they loaded shopping carts indiscriminately with tools, clothes and other electronic goods, police said.

A native of Thurmont has established an international organization devoted to the development and support of children who want to learn more about aviation, from flying planes to ballooning. Tina Reeves started the nonprofit organization International Young Aeronauts in July and now is trying to get the children of Frederick County involved.

The FBI concluded its search for anthrax evidence in the Catoctin Mountains northwest of Frederick last weekend, an FBI spokesman said Tuesday. The search was related to the FBI's anthrax investigation. Sources said FBI agents and divers were looking for lab equipment that may have been dumped in ponds in the city of Frederick's watershed area. A former Fort Detrick scientist is considered a "person of interest" in the year-old investigation.

