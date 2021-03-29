20-50-100 Years Ago -- March 29

Susan Guynn, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·3 min read

Mar. 29—100 Years Ago

March 29, 1921

The public school system, state and county, came on for a severe arraignment by the Frederick County Farmers' Association at a meeting at the Courthouse Saturday afternoon. Economy measures, including a revision of the school system and the abolishment of several county offices were scheduled as the special order of the day, but on account of the time taken up in discussing schools the other measures were not reached and were postponed until the next meeting. High points brought out in the discussion were that the public school system of Maryland is the greatest fraud in the state; better results are being obtained by public school teachers who have not had a college education than those technically trained and competent teachers cannot be obtained for salaries paid.

An unknown assailant fired a revolver at close range at Charles T. Brosius Jr. and Albert Morgan on the Buckeystown state road late Saturday night. Luckily the bullet missed its mark. Neither of the intended victims were able to identify their assailant. Mr. Brosius and Mr. Morgan, who are in the employ of the M.J. Grove Lime Company, were on their way home in an automobile from Dickerson where they had been engaged in road work. When about at Lime Kiln, a man stepped from the side of the road, drew a revolver from his hip pocket and deliberately fired at the two men in the car.

50 Years Ago

March 29, 1971

An Emmitsburg woman was forced off the road Friday night by an unidentified vehicle, resulting in a $1,500 accident. State Police said Cathy Anne Tressler, of Emmitsburg, told them she was driving in an eastbound direction on Md. 81, approximately 3,000 feet west of the Foxville-Deerfield Road, when an unidentified vehicle crossed the center line, forcing Miss Tressler to lose control, run off the road and strike a utility pole. She sustained no injuries.

Walkersville firemen extinguished a field fire Saturday afternoon on Biggs Ford Road behind the Walkersville Bowling Center. Fifteen minutes of work saw the fire completely out.

20 Years Ago

March 29, 2001

Having two torn $20s and a ripped $10 bill got a Frederick man arrested on robbery charges Wednesday after a Braddock Heights man was assaulted as he returned home from a trip to the bank. Deputy Michael Grunwell said the robber watched the man withdraw money from his bank at the Frederick Towne Mall, then followed him as he drove about five miles home. As the victim was getting out of his car "the suspect assaulted him and grabbed his money and bank statement, but the victim wouldn't let go," Deputy Grunwell said. "He only got the top half of the cash and the statement. The victim's wife heard him yelling and called 911."

Two Brunswick youths have been charged with malicious destruction of property for smashing mailboxes in Knoxville with a baseball bat, Washington County deputies said Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Brisbane lockdown: Australian city to shut down over seven cases

    The Australian city of about two million people is to enter a snap three-day lockdown.

  • Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated - Inch Cape

    The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal, has been freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given is now afloat, Bloomberg News reported.

  • More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

    After the bloodiest day since last month's military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, witnesses said. On Monday, a man was killed and several were wounded when security forces fired in a Yangon neighbourhood, the Democratic Voice of Burma reported. There were no immediate reports of violence.

  • Myanmar air strikes send ethnic Karen fleeing to Thailand

    About 3,000 villagers from territory in eastern Myanmar controlled by the Karen ethnic minority fled across the border to Thailand on Sunday after Myanmar military aircraft dropped bombs on a Karen guerrilla position, according to workers for two humanitarian relief agencies. The afternoon bombing on an area on the Salween River in Karen State’s Mutraw district killed two Karen guerrillas and wounded many more, said a member of the Free Burma Rangers, which delivers medical assistance to villagers. Hsa Moo of the Karen Peace Support Network, a civil society group, said the area near the guerrilla position was settled by about 3,000 people, most of whom are believed to have fled across the nearby border to Thailand after the attack.

  • Pope, on Palm Sunday, says devil taking advantage of pandemic

    Pope Francis led Palm Sunday services in an almost empty St. Peter's Basilica because of coronavirus restrictions for the second consecutive year and said the devil is taking advantage of the pandemic. In pre-coronavirus times, Palm Sunday, which marks the start of Holy Week and leads to Easter, tens of thousands of people would pack St. Peter's Square holding olive branches and intricately woven palm fronds in an outdoor ceremony. "The Devil is taking advantage of the crisis to sow distrust, desperation and discord," he said, adding that the pandemic had brought physical, psychological and spiritual suffering.

  • Bangladesh violence spreads after Modi's visit, attacks on Hindu temples, train

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Hundreds of members of a hardline Islamist group attacked Hindu temples and a train in eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, police and a local journalist said, as violence spread across the country in the wake of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local police and doctors have said at least 11 protesters have been killed since Friday in clashes with police during demonstrations organised by Islamist groups against the Indian leader's visit. Violence has raged on since Modi's departure as anger has swelled over the deaths.

  • The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'The Lost Pirate Kingdom' to 'Country Comfort'

    Netflix's "Lost Pirate Kingdom" continued to be popular with users this week, but "Ginny and Georgia" is still the top series.

  • Demi Lovato says getting engaged to Max Ehrich was an attempt to 'prove to the world' she was OK

    In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer spoke about her previous relationship with the actor, who she was engaged to for two months.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • Rep-elect Julia Letlow, whose husband died from COVID-19, is urging Republicans to get vaccinated

    "There is a vaccine that has lifesaving capabilities, I want to encourage everyone to trust it and get the vaccine," Letlow said.

  • Myanmar security forces 'open fire at funeral'

    In Myanmar on Sunday (March 28) it was time to bury the dead after the bloodiest day of violence since protests began two months ago.But since the country's military coup - even mourning loved ones is no longer safe.Troops opened fire at a funeral in the town of Bago, witnesses said.A woman called Aye was at the service for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student who was shot on Saturday (March 27). She said they were singing a revolutionary song, when the security forces arrived and opened fire.There were no immediate reports of casualties from that incident.Ceremonies were being held across Myanmar on Sunday for the 114 people killed the day before.There were no reports of large-scale protests in Yangon or second city Mandalay, which bore the brunt of Saturday's casualties.The bloodshed drew renewed condemnation from the West. U.N. Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said the army was carrying out "mass murder".He called on the world to isolate the junta, cutting off its funding and halting access to weapons."Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar", he said.Among the dead, at least six children aged between 10 and 16, according to news reports and witnesses.In Yangon, 13-year-old boy Sai Wai Yan was being remembered.His mother is saying "mom is calling you, can't you hear me? How can I live without you."

  • Hunting rare birds in Pakistan to feed the sex drive of princes

    A glimpse into the closed world of hunts for houbara bustards, thought by some to be an aphrodisiac.

  • Kate Middleton launched a new photography book that documents the COVID-19 lockdown in the UK

    "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020" features the top portraits from the campaign community and will be available for purchase on May 7.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while as they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the region.

  • 'The Walking Dead' just delivered one of its most divisive episodes in years

    "Diverged," centered around Carol and Daryl's fractured friendship, is an episode fans will like or hate, showing the problem with pandemic episodes.

  • A 12-year-old was abducted off a Miami street, sexually assaulted and shot, cops say

    An alert from Miami-Dade police asks for help finding or identifying the man they say inflicted an armed sexual assault on a 12-year-old boy before shooting him and sending him to the hospital in critical condition during Saturday’s first hours.

  • Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him in 2019, attorney says

    One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides was asked to sing "Danny Boy" for him in 2019, her lawyer told the USA TODAY Network last week.

  • Therapists share 8 things in your living room that could be causing you stress - and how to handle them

    From loose cords and too many screens to outdated furniture and unfinished projects, therapists share common stressors in the living room.