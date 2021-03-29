20-50-100 Years Ago -- March 29

Mar. 29—100 Years Ago

March 29, 1921

The public school system, state and county, came on for a severe arraignment by the Frederick County Farmers' Association at a meeting at the Courthouse Saturday afternoon. Economy measures, including a revision of the school system and the abolishment of several county offices were scheduled as the special order of the day, but on account of the time taken up in discussing schools the other measures were not reached and were postponed until the next meeting. High points brought out in the discussion were that the public school system of Maryland is the greatest fraud in the state; better results are being obtained by public school teachers who have not had a college education than those technically trained and competent teachers cannot be obtained for salaries paid.

An unknown assailant fired a revolver at close range at Charles T. Brosius Jr. and Albert Morgan on the Buckeystown state road late Saturday night. Luckily the bullet missed its mark. Neither of the intended victims were able to identify their assailant. Mr. Brosius and Mr. Morgan, who are in the employ of the M.J. Grove Lime Company, were on their way home in an automobile from Dickerson where they had been engaged in road work. When about at Lime Kiln, a man stepped from the side of the road, drew a revolver from his hip pocket and deliberately fired at the two men in the car.

50 Years Ago

March 29, 1971

An Emmitsburg woman was forced off the road Friday night by an unidentified vehicle, resulting in a $1,500 accident. State Police said Cathy Anne Tressler, of Emmitsburg, told them she was driving in an eastbound direction on Md. 81, approximately 3,000 feet west of the Foxville-Deerfield Road, when an unidentified vehicle crossed the center line, forcing Miss Tressler to lose control, run off the road and strike a utility pole. She sustained no injuries.

Walkersville firemen extinguished a field fire Saturday afternoon on Biggs Ford Road behind the Walkersville Bowling Center. Fifteen minutes of work saw the fire completely out.

Story continues

20 Years Ago

March 29, 2001

Having two torn $20s and a ripped $10 bill got a Frederick man arrested on robbery charges Wednesday after a Braddock Heights man was assaulted as he returned home from a trip to the bank. Deputy Michael Grunwell said the robber watched the man withdraw money from his bank at the Frederick Towne Mall, then followed him as he drove about five miles home. As the victim was getting out of his car "the suspect assaulted him and grabbed his money and bank statement, but the victim wouldn't let go," Deputy Grunwell said. "He only got the top half of the cash and the statement. The victim's wife heard him yelling and called 911."

Two Brunswick youths have been charged with malicious destruction of property for smashing mailboxes in Knoxville with a baseball bat, Washington County deputies said Wednesday.